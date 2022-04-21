White-cheeked Gibbon Born at Akron Zoo

Bundle of Fur

In December, the Akron Zoo got quite the gift — its first white-cheeked gibbon birth. Born to duo Parker and Milo, who moved to the zoo in late 2020, the baby, who the community named Lolani, has a safe place to live at the zoo, as the gibbon species is endangered due to deforestation. Baby gibbons cling to their mother from the time they are born, and Parker has been caring for the baby while zoo staff have been largely hands-off. The baby’s name is meaningful, too. Lolani is Lao for “royal hawk, soaring to new heights.” Visit the gibbon family, standing strong, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. now and between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting April 1. 505 Euclid Ave., Akron, akronzoo.org