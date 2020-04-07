330 Hero Series: Dan Russo, Tavern of Stow

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

When Dan Russo opened the Tavern of Stow, he envisioned a restaurant that would uplift the community within its doors and on the streets. That’s why when the COVID-19 hit, the spot became a means to help neighbors who were struggling.

Russo and his wife, Kerry, reached out to local foundations and Stow public schools to create a plan to provide meals to students who have reduced and free school lunches along with their families. On March 15, Russo and his team made 1,340 meals of chicken, veggies and pasta with specialty diet options, providing each household about 10 each.

“What if the parents are laid off, and because of the virus, what if the parent gets sick? These kids, they already don't have access to free lunch or a lunch program, so let's help them — that was the immediate thought.

It's very personal. Having parents who worked very hard, they were very blue-collar parents — whether it was scrambled eggs, a pancake or a full dinner on the table — we always ate, no matter what. We were lucky — we never knew we were poor growing up ‘cause we always had food. Then growing up I've seen so many people who didn't have that. I believe if you can have food and shelter, you can be happy.

If you were on a reduced lunch or free lunch, you could sign up. We put a call out to the Stow Community Foundation and the NICE group. What we realized was Stow is not short of volunteers. We had a lot of drivers. When they went up to the door, the driver said, On behalf of the Stow community and in partnership with the school, we wanted you to have this.

I'm getting a little choked up now thinking about it, some drivers were actually crying when they came back. It was pretty emotional. But there was a lot of excitement and a lot of happiness by the parents.

We got more done in the same time period that we would've done for a catering order of 200 because of the amount of help, the amount of energy and excitement that was going on.

Local businesses have to partner with local government, they have to partner with all the nonprofits out there. You have to partner with them because they fill a need, but there are so many gaps they can't fill — and local businesses can step up.

When they all come together, it's huge what can be accomplished.”

— as told to Taylor Patterson