A Different Kind of Thanksgiving Buffet

Try one of these Thanksgiving restaurant meals for a hassle-free holiday.

For those of you dreading stuffing that big bird and eating cold leftover turkey sandwiches for the next two weeks, we got you covered. Hang up the apron and take the family to a restaurant for an Instagram-worthy feast and a relaxing experience with no dishes to clean up afterward. Here are some options for a fun festive meal in The 330.

The Galaxy Restaurant

Executive Chefs Brian Jones and Steve Levers invite you to spend your Thanksgiving at the renowned Galaxy in Wadsworth. Buffet selections include all your favorites, from a full salad bar to traditional sides like sweet potato casserole, and your choice of chef-carved pork loin or roasted turkey. A variety of pies accompany coffee and tea, as well. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 201 Center Park Drive, Wadsworth, Reservations: 330-334-3663

McCall’s Restaurant and Banquet Center

Whether you’re solo this Thanksgiving or dining out with friends, you’ll feel like family at McCall’s. Their Turkey Day Buffet features everything a home-cooked meal should, from turkey and ham to a soup and salad bar, with loads of scrumptious desserts to follow. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 130 Faircrest St. SW, Canton, Reservations: 330-484-4008

The Office Bistro Bar

Combine Thanksgiving dinner with a stroll by the Falls. The Office Bistro is just across the street from the High Bridge Glens, which offers a stunning view of the river. So after your family-style meal of roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, artichoke-stuffed mushrooms and more, you can take in the beauty of the Cuyahoga. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 1846 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Reservations: 330-376-9550

Papa Joe’s

This local favorite has been a fixture in the Valley for 30 years, with authentic Italian cuisine in a cozy atmosphere. Their Thanksgiving menu features a combination of traditional and modern choices to please most appetites. Start with butternut squash bisque or jumbo shrimp cocktail, then choose a holiday favorite like roast turkey and stuffing, or go for a prime-cut steak, pumpkin sage gnocchi or eggplant parmesan to mix it up. And be sure to save room for pumpkin cheesecake or apple raisin cobbler. 1561 Akron Peninsula Road, Akron, Reservations: 330-923-7999

Bricco Prime

The latest incarnation of Bricco restaurants — in the former Prime 93 location in Portage Lakes — brings you a sophisticated Thanksgiving. Select your cut at the prime rib carving station, or choose from an array of traditional holiday fare. Noon-7 p.m., Reservations: 330-644-2239

The Tangier

Famous for its live entertainment, the Tangier is also synonymous with elegance when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Their family-oriented holiday brunch buffet offers you a full salad bar — including nontraditional choices like Chesapeake crab salad and spicy hummus — entree selections from traditional roast turkey to broiled whitefish or vegetable lasagna, delectable sides and a variety of desserts. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 532 W. Market St., Akron, Reservations: 330-376-7171