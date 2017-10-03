October's Ohio Beer Issue 2017 Preview

The Brewers Association for Small and Independent Craft Brewers claims that Ohioans produce over 1.37 million barrels of beer a year, ranking us fourth in consumption in the nation. We think we can do better!

We’ve put together a complete tutorial to help you navigate the hoppy, malty waters of Ohio’s breweries—from the best up-and-coming brewhouses to the right glassware for your beer to great novels that complement your drink. Go behind the barrels with some of the area’s most innovative brewers, and figure out once and for all what, exactly, a sour is. This section will pique your thirst and prepare you to help sip Ohio into the nation’s top three.

Here's a quick look at some of the wealth of beer knowledge you'll garner from our October Beer Issue. Enjoy & Pick up the October Issue of Akron Life to read all about Ohio Beer.

× Expand photos by Tylar Sutton