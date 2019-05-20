Bon Appetit

× 1 of 2 Expand Matt Arnold Caston & Main Brew Yard × 2 of 2 Expand Matt Arnold The Ramp Prev Next

The Bistro of Green Whether you choose the almond-crusted chicken salad, ahi tuna with wasabi aioli or a New Zealand rack of lamb with mint pesto, save room for dessert. The espresso- and Kahlua-soaked tiramisu, six-layer triple chocolate cake with raspberry sauce and creme brulee are made from scratch in house. Those with dietary restrictions will appreciate the extensive gluten-free selections, like Hungarian hot pepper starters, a catfish sandwich with lemon aioli or bistro mac ‘n’ cheese with honey-glazed bacon and smoked Gouda. 3459 Massillon Road, Green, 330-896-1434, thebistroofgreen.com

Caston & Main Brew Yard This cozy, casual gastropub has a modern rustic atmosphere with a fireplace and two outdoor patios with fire features. There is a large variety of craft beer plus 32 on tap. The bourbon room features cigars, 140-plus bourbons, whiskeys and spirits including rare selections. Also try wines and specialty cocktails. The chef-driven menu offers all house-made eats including flatbreads, sandwiches and beer cheese, as well as Sunday brunch. 5010 S. Main St.,330-882-CASK (2275), castonbrewyard.com

El Fogon Mexican Grill Take your besties here for a birthday celebration, and you can get an Insta of them wearing an oversized, gold-embellished sombrero. Treat them to a fajita dinner for two that includes a giant portion of steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, onions and peppers on a sizzling platter, with sides of rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes. Regulars rave about the huge portions as well as lightning-fast service. 1080 Interstate Parkway, Green, 330-644-7700, facebook.com/pages/el-fogon-mexican-grill/123712141079212

Guiseppe’s Pizza For over 50 years, this little pizzeria has had a loyal following that praises its thick, crispy crust and savory-yet-sweet sauce. Have dietary issues? Multiple reviewers say the gluten-free pizza crust is the best in the area. 14 E. Caston Road, Akron, 330-644-8842, myguiseppes.com

Kasai Japanese Restaurant This second location of the Wadsworth restaurant sets itself apart with selections — vegetables, chicken, beef, squid or seafood — cooked on a traditional open charcoal grill seen from the dining area. Also choose from the extensive sushi, maki and sashimi menu that made the original place a local fave. Wash it all down with a signature cocktail, like the Lychee-tini that combines Absolut Elyx with orange liqueur and sweet lychee juice — or go for a sake sampler with four pours of the rice wine. 3875 Massillon Road, Uniontown, 330-899-9788, eatatkasaioh.com

Lucky Star Grab a quick lunch or pick up dinner on your way home at this little Chinese restaurant that features all your go-tos — like General Tso’s chicken and Mongolian beef — served up super-fast by friendly owners and staff. 3700 Massillon Road, Suite 80, Uniontown, 330-896-1868, facebook.com/luckystarchinesecarryout

Menches Bros. This original location of the family restaurant whose ancestors say they invented the hamburger in 1885 is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Stop in to sample any of the 50 iterations of burger still made from Great-Granddad’s original recipe, like the King James, featuring pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, crispy onions, bacon and Rajin Cajun sauce. 3700 Massillon Road, Green, 330-896-2288, menchesbros.com/green

Ramen Katsu Build your own ramen at this fun and hip authentic Japanese eatery. Choose from an array of toppings and add-ins such as tempura shrimp or enoki mushrooms to personalize your bowl, or go with menu selections like Miso Spicy, featuring pork, shiitake mushrooms, nori seaweed, a soft-boiled egg and spicy rayu chili sauce. Complete your Eastern experience with a steam bun or sushi roll, and also check out Basil Asian Bistro, its sister restaurant. 4195 Massillon Road, Uniontown, 330-915-6853, ramenkatsu.com

The Ramp Restaurant Even if Ohio weather isn’t cooperating, you can enjoy your meal in a cool 1955 Chris-Craft wooden motorboat at this stylish eatery with a view of the Portage Lakes. The current owner’s uncle owned the former Art’s Place restaurant, so those missing Art’s signature bean soup can get it here. Other must-tries include jerk-rubbed lamb lollipops, shrimp with Alfredo sauce on Ohio City pasta, and the Ramp burger that’s a blend of beef brisket and short ribs cooked to order. Wash it all down with a pineapple margarita. 3719 S. Main St., Akron, 234-678-6370, facebook.com/theramp-restaurant

Twisted Olive Nestled on 10 acres of the federally protected land within Southgate Park, this classy bistro combines gorgeous natural views with chef-inspired twists on classic dishes. Head to the lower-level Pub for Twisted Tuesdays, a monthly evening event featuring different local brewers and distillers, like Royal Docks Brewing Co. of Canton May 7 and Gervasi Spirits June 4. 5430 Massillon Road, Green, 330-899-0550, thetwistedolive.com