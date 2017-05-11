Breakfast in Bed Recipe

Fluffy pancakes with a strawberry syrup

× Expand photo by Natalie Spencer Breakfast in Bed V

When you think of breakfast, piles of pancakes usually sit center stage in the scene. Though they may be a staple of early morning meals, they don’t need to be dull. Turn this everyday breakfast recipe into a special with only a few extra steps. By using some cookie cutters, you can create a cute, personalized pancake masterpiece. Swap out ordinary maple syrup with this simple, but elegant, homemade strawberry syrup for a sweet and vibrant meal mom is sure to love. The fresh flavor of the strawberry syrup goes perfectly with these indulgent, fluffy pancakes.

This recipe is great for those rainy Saturday mornings when you just want to stay in bed. Change up the shape of the cookie cutters for different occasions and just have fun with it!

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups (195 grams) all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/4 cups (295 ml) milk, dairy and non-dairy both will work

1 large egg

4 tablespoons butter, melted, plus more for skillet

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

2. Warm the milk in the microwave or stovetop until it is lukewarm, but not too hot. Whisk the milk, egg, melted butter and vanilla until combined.

3. Make a well in the center of the bowl of dry ingredients. Pour the wet ingredients into the well and start to whisk together with a fork. Whisk until all dry lumps of flower have dissolved. Do not over mix. The batter can have small lumps.

4. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Lightly spray the skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Using a measuring cup or ladle, pour the batter into the center of the skillet. Gently spread the batter into a circle.

5. Your pancake is ready to flip when the edges appear dry, and bubbles start to form on the surface. Pancakes should be a nice golden brown.

6. Once pancakes are cooked, using a cookie cutter, carefully cut out shapes of your choosing.

7. Serve with warm strawberry syrup and fresh strawberries and blueberries.

Homemade Strawberry Syrup

Ingredients

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

2 cups quartered strawberries

Instructions