Ciderboys Mad Bark Hard Cider

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Sometimes you start drinking Christmas ales so early that you’re already burnt out on them before Christmas arrives. If you are looking for something entirely different this winter, Ciderboys Hard Cider has a great alternative to rejuvenate that holiday cheer: Mad Bark.

The hard cider crafted by Stevens Point Brewery in Wisconsin is what you need to refresh your taste buds in December. The all-natural offering is infused with cinnamon, is gluten free and is made from 100 percent real apple juice. Think of a scrumptious apple pie sprinkled with cinnamon in liquid form, and you can get the taste of Mad Bark.

Its maker, Stevens Point, dates back to 1857 and is now considered the 18th largest brewery by volume according to the Brewers Association. The brewery’s splash into the world of ciders began in 2012 when Stevens Point established its beloved Ciderboys line, which has grown each year and has continued to be the second-largest selling cider in Ohio.

Ciderboys has become a favorite among Ohioans and beyond with ciders like Pineapple Hula, Peach County and Strawberry Magic. Mad Bark is released each winter and is around until February, and it has become one of its most cherished offerings. At only 5 percent alcohol by volume, Mad Bark warms you up on chilly December nights and makes you yearn for more this season.

Ciderboys Mad Bark is available in six-pack bottles for $10.99 at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Fishers Foods and Mustard Seed Market & Cafe locations, as well as craft beer stops such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.