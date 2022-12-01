Deck the Hills holiday ale

× Expand DTH

This month, Jackie O’s Pub & Brewery releases its first-ever holiday beer, Deck the Hills. This English-style holiday ale is available throughout the state for a limited time, so don’t drag your feet on trying this Ohio beer.

Brewed with American, British and German malts and hopped with East Kent Goldings grown in the United Kingdom, Deck the Hills is a perfect mixture of a strong malt backbone and a floral hop presence that is likely to become a crowd pleaser each winter. Craft beer enthusiasts should admire this light yet rich offering, which is ideal for colder weather and comes in at just 5.6 percent alcohol by volume.

Also this month, the brewery unveils a new location in the heart of Columbus with the official opening of Jackie O’s on Fourth, which features a bottle shop, an indoor bar and an outdoor patio.

The Jackie O’s story started in 2005 when owner Art Oestrike purchased O’Hooley’s, a popular Irish pub and staple of the Athens, Ohio, community. He transformed it into the pub and brewery he named after his late mother, Jackie.

As its popularity grew, the brewery answered demand by creating a production facility in spring 2013 where Oestrike and his crew could package beers into kegs and cans. Thanks to beers like Mystic Mama, its flagship West Coast-style India pale ale, Who Cooks for You, its double dry-hopped hazy pale ale and other fan-favorites, Jackie O’s has become one of the most cherished breweries in the state and beyond. This holiday season say cheers with Deck the Hills.

Deck the Hills is available in six-pack cans at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Fishers Foods and Mustard Seed Market & Cafe locations, as well as craft beer stops such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.