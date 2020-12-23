Dining Outside this Winter

Dine outside under the heated cover of igloos and yurts at 330 restaurants.

Butcher & Sprout and Craft Social Bar

Being inside these festive igloos with heaters, couches and Christmas lights on snowy evenings is like dining in a snow globe. “It's a neat experience when you're nestled in and warm, but you can still obviously see the snow around you,” says co-owner Joel Testa. Each spot has an igloo on its patio. If you go to Butcher & Sprout, order the Farmer’s Daughter cocktail, made with pear-infused vodka, pineapple and cranberry juices, and toast winter’s splendor with friends. $125 reservation fee applied to bill, reserve via phone or Facebook, 330-805-2826, 1846 Front St., Suite G, Cuyahoga Falls, www.butcherandsprout.com

Hooley House

With four themed heated igloos, Hooley House offers a fresh experience each visit. “It gives you your own little atmosphere where you can enjoy dinner with friends or family but have your own unique space,” says general manager Suzie Chinappi. Try the winter wonderland igloo with snowflake decor and blankets, the cozy buffalo check lounge with a couch and Christmas tree or the seasonal igloo with sparkly New Year’s decor and string lights. Bump up the heat with Hooley Irish coffee that’s served hot, made with Jameson, Kahlua and topped with whipped cream. $50 reservation fee applied to bill, call to reserve, 145 Montrose West Ave., Copley, 234-466-0060, 1funpub.com

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Ken Stewart’s Lodge

Akin to the style of yurts that originated in Mongolia and Siberia, these swoon-worthy heated yurts offer elegance with chandeliers and lush fur blankets. “My parents saw yurts out west traveling in Colorado and fell in love with them,” says general manager Carley Stewart. “We wanted to bring … something different to the area.” Retreat to the smaller Summit yurt or the Everest yurt for up to 10 people, and enjoy four family-style courses like house-smoked trout with gruyere fondue. For the full alpine dining experience, cap the night with complimentary malt wine. $100-$150 reservation fee, $85 per person, book via kenstewartsyurts@gmail.com, 1911 N. Cleveland Massillon Road, Bath, 330-666-8881, kenstewartslodge.com