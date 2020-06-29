Drink Local

× Expand Bent Ladder Cider and Wine

Take home these Northeast Ohio beers for summer sipping.

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine

There are some stellar ciders made in the small Wayne County village of Doylestown. Bent Ladder crafts unique offerings, from dry-hopped ciders to honey-fermented cysers — and everything in between. This cidery’s standout drink is the GoldRush, a semi-dry cider with hints of apple, lemon and citrus peel. Curbside pickup, Doylestown

Birdfish Beer Co.

As its popularity continues to grow, this brewery celebrates its fifth anniversary this year. With two locations in Columbiana, Birdfish often sources local ingredients. Make sure to track down its Too Hip To Sip, a popular hazy India pale ale available in a four-pack of cans. Curbside pickup, Columbiana

Crooked Pecker Brewing Co.

Head over to this Chagrin Falls brewery, which has been dominating the New England IPA game since opening in fall 2018. Crooked Pecker’s Houston, We Have a Solution! — a tropical hazy brewed with Galaxy and Mosaic hops — is a great brew to cool down with this summer. Curbside pickup, Chagrin Falls

Magic City Brewing Co.

A year ago, this Barberton brewery relocated to the Portage Lakes area, and it’s continuously shined with impressive stouts, New England IPAs and sours. Try Magic City’s A Stout Has No Name, an American stout brewed with chocolate, peanut butter and coffee. Carryout, Akron

Missing Falls Brewery

Find this brewery at Canal Place in downtown Akron’s former B.F. Goodrich plant. If you’re looking for something unique, In Bruges — a Belgian strong dark ale — is a rich delightful style not often brewed locally. Carryout, curbside pickup, food also available, Akron

Missing Mountain Brewing Co.

Overlooking the Cuyahoga River, Missing Mountain celebrates its two-year anniversary this month. To salute them, crack open a Zwickel Trickle — a New England hazy pale ale brewed exclusively with Mosaic hops. Drive-thru cans and crowlers, Cuyahoga Falls

Modern Methods Brewing Co.

As downtown Warren’s first brewery in 1880, Modern Methods is a staple in the city. Sip on its Scrappy German, an authentic hefeweizen with flavors of banana, citrus and cloves. Curbside pickup, delivery, Warren

Noble Creatures Cask House

Located in the former Butler Memorial Presbyterian church in Youngstown’s Smokey Hollow neighborhood, Noble Creatures specializes in barrel-aged sours, traditional lagers, and mixed-culture experimental ales. The brewery’s rotating fruited Berliner Weiss, Thin Lips Black Currant, is a must-have when swinging by. Carryout, curbside pickup, Youngstown

Paradigm Shift Craft Brewery

Massillon’s only brewery makes it count with some excellent beer and comfort food. The go-to pick is its Neighbor Girl, a Belgian-style tripel that took home a bronze medal at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival. Carryout, Massillon