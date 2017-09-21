Eating Your Way Through Kent

There is no shortage of great places to eat in Kent. From sushi to steak, there is a tasty locale to satisfy every craving. Bring a friend—and your appetite—to enjoy an experience your taste buds won’t forget.

× Expand Graham Smith

Wild Goats Café | 319 W. Main St.

Whether you’re looking for a filling weekend breakfast or a late-night burger, Wild Goats Café has you covered. The American-style diner fair is the perfect comfort food any time of day, and the vegetarian options are great for something a bit lighter. Mondays after 3 p.m., Wild Goats donates 15 percent of sales to Majengo Children’s Home in Tanzania. Giving back with a tasty meal—what could be better? Learn more by calling 330-677-2326 or visiting www.wildgoatscafe.com.

Laziza | 195 E. Erie St.

Specializing in Mediterranean cuisine, the Laziza dining experience will transport you from Acorn Alley to the coastal sea. With an emphasis on vegetarian and gluten-free options, the menu ranges from lighter lunch fare to full dinner entrées, with bite-sized options for kids as well. Plan your restaurant getaway by calling 330-677-7000 or visiting www.yourlaziza.com/home.html.

Toko Japanese Steakhouse | 1855 State Route 59

The delicious tastes and pleasant ambiance found in Toko Japanese Steakhouse are just a few elements that make this Kent location the hot spot that it is. With both a Hibachi grill and sushi bar available, the lengthy menu provides endless tasty options. A modern interior lends itself to a sophisticated atmosphere around the updated bar area, while traditional decorative elements remain throughout. Beautifully ornate dishes will floor both the sushi novice and veteran by their taste and design. A focus on high-quality food at affordable prices is a mainstay of Toko’s business, and is certainly a reason nearly every online review praises the restaurant enthusiastically. If you are looking for a worthwhile dining experience that will leave you looking forward to your next visit, consider lunch or dinner at Toko. For more, call 330-422-1236.

Taco Tontos | 123 Franklin Ave.

Beginning as a small food cart in 1970s downtown Kent, Taco Tantos has expanded to become a hometown favorite. The cozy and colorful interior fits the equally vibrant menu, which includes everything from tacos to burritos and tostadas, all with the option of adding Taco Tontos’ famous hot sauces. The daily specials and vegetarian options are great additions to the homemade Mexican cuisine. Spice up your next meal by visiting www.tacotontos.com/kent.html or calling 330-677-0223.

Grazers | 425 Franklin Ave.

Calling all health nuts! Grazers, the locally-owned hidden gem on Franklin Avenue, is the perfect place to customize your nutritious order. With vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and free-range meat options, the fresh daily ingredients are perfect for eating takeout with a conscience. Check out Grazers by calling 330-968-6612 or visiting www.grazerskent.com.

Ray’s Place | 135 Franklin Ave.

A favorite for visitors young and old, Ray’s Place has been a staple of the Kent experience since 1937. With happy hour specials for both food and drink, every patron will find something to satisfy their hunger and quench their thirst. Their 64 draft taps and considerable wine list pair well with everything from wings and appetizers to burgers and dessert. Visit Ray’s Place by calling 330-673-2233 or checking out www.raysplacekent.com.

Henry Wahner’s | 1609 E. Main St.

If you are seeking a meat-and-potatoes kind of meal, Henry Wahner’s is for you. The German specialty fare can be paired with an equally bold drink menu in a vintage-like atmosphere. Huge portions of everything from lamb to steak will fill even the heartiest of meat-lovers to the brim. Call 330-678-4055 for more.

Lucci’s Place | 405 E. Main St.

There’s no better place to get your old-school New York-style pizza fix than at Lucci’s. The family-owned establishment has been crafting pies for over 30 years and celebrated its designation as The Cleveland Plain Dealer’s “Best Pizza in Portage County” in 2016. Customers can enjoy fresh homemade dough and specialty toppings on either generous single slices or entire whole pies up to 18-inches. Order your next pizza from Lucci’s by calling 330-673-9833.

Bistro on Main | 1313 W. Main St.

A great location for a datenight or private event, this neighborhood bistro offers a menu full of variety. With several seasonal items interspersed among decadent pastas, fresh seafood, and grilled-to-perfection meats, you can’t go wrong with any option. The handcrafted cocktail list is not to be missed either, with a host of bourbons, scotches, and tequilas to create your signature drink just the way you like it. For more information, call 330-673-9900 or visit www.bistrokent.com.

Water Street Tavern | 132 S. Water St.

Relive your college experience and enjoy a night on the town at Water Street Tavern. With great happy hour deals, live music, and a rooftop patio, this location in the heart of Kent provides endless amounts of entertainment. Appetizing snacks from Mr. Zub’s Deli and a selection of draft and bottled beers as well as liquor await you on the tavern’s menu. Get the entertainment schedule by calling 330-677-0700 or visiting www.waterstreettavern.com.