Flavor Award Winners 2023

Best Restaurant in The 330
1. Divine Food Spirits Wine
2. Kingfish
3. Beau’s Grille
Best New Restaurant
1. Beau’s Market & Deli
2. Hermosillo Taco & Tequila Bar
3. Social at the Stone House
3. Totally Baked Pizza
Best Restaurant
in Downtown Akron
1. Diamond Grille
2. Luigi’s Restaurant
3. Crave
Best Restaurant in Medina County
1. Thyme2
2. Gandalf’s Pub & Restaurant
3. Galaxy Restaurant
Best Restaurant in Summit County
1. Kingfish
2. Beau’s Grille
3. Luigi’s Restaurant
Best Restaurant in Portage County
1. Bistro on Main
2. Arnie’s West Branch Steak House
3. Bricco
Best Restaurant in Stark County
1. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery
2. Gervasi Vineyard
2. Bender’s Tavern
3. Desert Inn
3. Twisted Olive
3. Papa Gyros
Best Chef in The 330
1. Beau Schmidt, Beau’s Grille and Beau’s on the River
2. Eric Wright, Kingfish
3. Patrick Amato, Divine Food Spirits Wine
3. Dan Remark, Magic City’s Remarkable Diner
Best Restaurateur
1. Beau Schmidt
2. Renee Kintz
3. Michael Bruno
Best Service Staff
1. Beau’s Grille
2. Divine Food Spirits Wine
3. Jilly’s Music Room
Best Brunch
1. Rosewood Grill
2. Beau’s Grille
3. Burntwood Tavern
Best A.M. Adult Drinks
1. Blue Door Cafe & Bakery
2. Caston & Main Brew Yard
3. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner
Best Chicken & Waffles
1. Blue Door Cafe & Bakery
2. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner
3. Beau’s Grille
Best Benedict
1. Beau’s Grille
2. Wally Waffle
3. Rosewood Grill
Best Sandwich
1. Beau’s Market & Deli
2. Diamond Deli
3. Winking Lizard Tavern
Best Classic Burger
1. Swensons Drive-In
2. D&M Grille
3. Rosewood Grill
Best Specialty Burger
1. Menches Bros. Restaurant
2. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner
3. Ray’s Place
Best Veggie Burger
1. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe
2. Butcher & Sprout
3. Swensons Drive-In
3. Galaxy Restaurant
Best Reuben
1. Diamond Deli
2. Gasoline Alley
3. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner
Best Barbecue
1. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ
2. Old Carolina Barbecue Co.
3. Oak & Embers Tavern
Best Wings
1. Winking Lizard Tavern
2. Beau’s Grille
3. Gionino’s Pizzeria
Best Fried Chicken
1. Belgrade Gardens
2. Mark & Philly’s Pizza
3. Kingfish
Best Steakhouse
1. Alexander Pierce Restaurant
2. Diamond Grille
3. Beau’s Grille
Best Farm-to-Table
1. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery
2. Beau’s Market & Deli
3. Butcher & Sprout
3. The Farmer’s Rail
Best Gastropub
1. Divine Food Spirits Wine
2. Darby’s on Fifty-Nine
3. Lager & Vine Gastropub & Wine Bar
Best Tacos
1. El Fogon Mexican Grill
2. El Ranchos Mexican Restaurant
3. Hermosillo Taco & Tequila Bar
Best Mexican Restaurant
1. El Fogon Mexican Grill
2. Tres Potrillos
3. Tito’s Mexican Grill
Best Jojos
1. D & M Grille
2. Fiesta Pizza & Chicken
3. Gionino’s Pizzeria
Best Takeout
1. Rockne’s Pub
2. Lucky Star Chinese Carryout
3. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner
Best Drive-in
1. Swensons Drive-In
2. Doodle Drive-in
3. Skyway Drive-In
Best Sauerkraut Balls
1. Divine Food Spirits Wine
2. Rockne’s Pub
3. Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s
Best Appetizer Menu
1. D’Agnese’s at White Pond
2. Beau’s Grille
3. Divine Food Spirits Wine
Best Charcuterie
1. Beau’s Market & Deli
2. The Farmer’s Table
3. D.B.A. Dante Boccuzzi Akron
Spiciest Food in The 330
1. Golden Dragon Chinese & Japanese Restaurant
2. The Saffron Patch
3. El Meson Mexican Restaurant
3. Nepali Kitchen
3. Rice Paper Thai Cuisine
Best Cocktails
1. Beau’s Grille
2. Divine Food Spirits Wine
3. Jilly’s Music Room
Best Happy Hour
1. Kingfish
2. Beau’s Grille
3. Jerzee’s Sports Grille
3. Jilly’s Music Room
Best Margaritas
1. El Fogon Mexican Grill
2. El Rancho Mexican Restaurant
3. Casa del Rio Express
Best Mules
1. 111 Bistro
2. Kingfish
3. Rosewood Grill
Best Restaurant Beer Selection
1. Winking Lizard Tavern
2. The Basement Sports Bar & Grill
3. The Lockview
Best Brewery
1. Fat Head’s Brewery
2. Eighty-Three Brewery
3. Ignite Brewing Co.
Best Winery
1. The Winery at Wolf Creek
2. Gervasi Vineyard
3. Sarah’s Vineyard
3. It’s Your Winery
Best Coffee
1. Akron Coffee Roasters
2. Nervous Dog Coffee Bar
3. Tremont Coffee
Best Coffee Shop Atmosphere
1. Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
2. Nervous Dog Coffee Bar
3. Kave Coffee Bar
3. Angel Falls Coffee Co.
Best Bubble Tea
1. T-Bubbles
2. Maki House
3. Ming’s Bubble Tea
Best Sushi
1. Kasai Japanese Restaurant
2. Golden Dragon Chinese & Japanese Restaurant
3. Sakura Sushi
Best Chinese Takeout
1. Bill Hwang Chinese Restaurant
2. Lucky Star Chinese Carryout
3. Golden Dragon Chinese & Japanese Restaurant
Best Thai Cuisine
1. Cilantro
2. Thai Gourmet
3. Lemongrass Grill
3. Bangkok Thai Restaurant
Best Indian Food
1. The Saffron Patch
2. Bombay Sitar
3. Tandoori Kabobs
Best Mediterranean Food
1. Aladdin’s Eatery
2. Continental Cuisine
3. Desert Inn
Best Artisan Food Shop
1. Beau’s Market & Deli
2. The Farmer’s Rail
3. DeVitis Fine Italian Foods
Best Pizza
1. Gionino’s Pizzeria
2. Fosters Tavern of Hinckley
3. Luigi’s Restaurant
Best Italian Restaurant
1. Luigi’s Restaurant
2. Santosousos’ Pizza Pasta Vino
3. D’Agnese’s at White Pond
3. Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine
Best Noodles
1. D’Agnese’s at White Pond
2. Divine Food Spirits Wine
3. Bugsy’s Italian Cuisine
Best Seafood
1. Kingfish
2. Chowder House Cafe
3. Beau’s Grille
Best Salads
1. Rockne’s Pub
2. Galaxy Restaurant
3. Butcher & Sprout
Best Vegetarian / Vegan Food
1. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe
2. Aladdin’s Eatery
3. Ms. Julie’s Kitchen
Best House-made White French Dressing
1. Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s
2. Divine Food Spirits Wine
3. Bistro on Main
Best Cheesecake
1. The West Side Bakery
2. Kingfish
3. Sweet Mary’s Bakery
Best Cake
1. Pallotta’s Pastries
2. The West Side Bakery
3. Tiffany’s Bakery
3. Ann’s Pastry Shop
Best Cupcake
1. Pallotta’s Pastries
2. The West Side Bakery
3. Pandora’s Cupcakes
3. Sunshine Cupcakes
Best Doughnuts
1. Jubilee Donuts
2. Rise & Grind
3. North Hill Donuts
Best Frozen Dessert
1. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt
2. Pav’s Creamery
2. Stricklands Frozen Custard
3. Skoops Ice Cream
Best Chocolates
1. Hartville Chocolate Factory
2. Malley’s Chocolates
3. Heggy’s Nut Shop
Best Caterer
1. Totally Cooked Event Management & Catering
2. Moe’s Restaurant
3. Vaccaro’s Trattoria
3. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ
Best Food Truck
1. Swensons Drive-In
2. Wholly Frijoles Mexican Street Food
3. Stray Dog Cafe
Best Dining with a View
1. Beau’s on the River
2. Twisted Olive
3. Gervasi Vineyard
3. Lanning’s Restaurant
Best Place to Eat at the Bar
1. Jilly’s Music Room
1. Jerzee’s Sports Grille
2. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner
3. Divine Food Spirits Wine
3. Kingfish
Best Sports Bar
1. Jerzee’s Sports Grille
2. Winking Lizard Tavern
3. The Basement Sports Bar & Grill
Best Place to Eat and Watch a Live Performance
1. Jilly’s Music Room
2. Gervasi Vineyard
3. Divine Food Spirits Wine
Most Romantic Restaurant
1. The Bistro of Green
2. Lanning’s Restaurant
3. Ken Stewart’s Lodge
Best Restaurant to Take the Kids
1. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery
2. Spaghetti Warehouse
3. Totally Baked Pizza
Best Food or Drink Festival
1. FreedomFest
2. Oktoberfest
3. Taste of Italia
