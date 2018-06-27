Fresh Adventures in Food and Drink in Downtown Akron

Emily Baldwin
Emily Baldwin
Emily Baldwin
Emily Baldwin
Emily Baldwin
Emily Baldwin
Emily Baldwin
Emily Baldwin
Emily Baldwin
Kate Zucco
Kate Zucco
by Collin Cunningham, photos by Emily Baldwin and Kate Zucco
Fresh Adventures in Food and Drink
Discover exotic cuisine, craft beer and specialty baked goods at these newer downtown joints.
Akronym Brewing | 58 E. Market St. | akronymbrewing.com
Homebrewing friends marry the big taste of craft breweries with low prices using environmentally-sound methods on a 10-barrel brewing system in a 3,000-square-foot space.
Boiling House | 1 W. Exchange St. | 234-571-9692 | boilingcrabseafood.com
Akron dives in on the seafood-in-a-bag trend with boils of corn and potato with snow crab legs, mussels, blue crab and lobster seasoned with Cajun, garlic butter or other sauces that are so messy some diners wear bibs.
Pop & Goo’s | 21 Furnace St., Suite 404 | 330-703-2965
Diet restrictions are welcome at this Northside Marketplace space opening in July. The microbakery creates personalized caramels, brownies and other desserts that are gluten-free, genetically modified organisms-free and even sugar-free, so everyone can enjoy a special treat.
Pots & Pans | Jamaican Cuisine | 325 Main St. | 234-706-2300 | potsandpansja.com
Native Jamaican siblings cook up dishes like curry goat simmered in an array of hearty spices and oxtails with rich butter beans, bringing some of the best comfort food from the Caribbean to Akron.
Woody’s Bar | 376 S. Main St. | 330-940-9043
Whether you prefer national craft brews or local beer, Woody’s Bar is the perfect addition to your local bar crawl. They’ve recently started serving lunch, so stop in for a Greek burger with feta and tzatziki.
Akron Life Recent Comments
Dear Mrs Nierman As I was searching for some information online I came across your article about M
Andrea Alestrand | Jack Richard - The Face behind the Faces
Folks can see The Lantern Theatre's schedule for 2018 at www.lanterntheatreohio.com. This year they
Bill Hoffman | The Lantern Theatre
I'm still in awe of the kind of love and respect he showed me my whole life. I'm glad to have been
Trish Hale | Don Baker Jr. — In Loving Memory