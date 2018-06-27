Fresh Adventures in Food and Drink in Downtown Akron

Emily Baldwin Emily Baldwin Emily Baldwin Emily Baldwin Emily Baldwin Emily Baldwin Emily Baldwin Emily Baldwin Emily Baldwin Kate Zucco Kate Zucco

by Collin Cunningham, photos by Emily Baldwin and Kate Zucco

Fresh Adventures in Food and Drink

Discover exotic cuisine, craft beer and specialty baked goods at these newer downtown joints.

Akronym Brewing | 58 E. Market St. | akronymbrewing.com

Homebrewing friends marry the big taste of craft breweries with low prices using environmentally-sound methods on a 10-barrel brewing system in a 3,000-square-foot space.

Boiling House | 1 W. Exchange St. | 234-571-9692 | boilingcrabseafood.com

Akron dives in on the seafood-in-a-bag trend with boils of corn and potato with snow crab legs, mussels, blue crab and lobster seasoned with Cajun, garlic butter or other sauces that are so messy some diners wear bibs.

Pop & Goo’s | 21 Furnace St., Suite 404 | 330-703-2965

Diet restrictions are welcome at this Northside Marketplace space opening in July. The microbakery creates personalized caramels, brownies and other desserts that are gluten-free, genetically modified organisms-free and even sugar-free, so everyone can enjoy a special treat.

Pots & Pans | Jamaican Cuisine | 325 Main St. | 234-706-2300 | potsandpansja.com

Native Jamaican siblings cook up dishes like curry goat simmered in an array of hearty spices and oxtails with rich butter beans, bringing some of the best comfort food from the Caribbean to Akron.

Woody’s Bar | 376 S. Main St. | 330-940-9043

Whether you prefer national craft brews or local beer, Woody’s Bar is the perfect addition to your local bar crawl. They’ve recently started serving lunch, so stop in for a Greek burger with feta and tzatziki.