Hi-Res from Sixpoint Brewery

Sixpoint Brewery

40 Van Dyke St. | New York

Before you pop open one of this year’s most sought-after beers, Sixpoint Brewery’s Hi-Res, be prepared for an attack … on your palate. Hitting shelves this month, the triple IPA grabs you with its hop gusto and refuses to let go.

What began as a pet project and cult offering — thanks to Sixpoint owner Shane Welch back in 2004 — has become one of the industry’s most appreciated breweries more than a decade later.

A turning point in its innovative journey came last August when the Brooklyn brewery hired former Trillium Brewing Co. head brewer Eric Bachli to lead production development at Sixpoint. Boston’s Trillium is known as one of the pre-eminent breweries of the hazy New England-style India pale ale craze that has continued to sweep the beer world. The move elevates Sixpoint to continue to excel in a very crowded industry in which consumers are always looking for the next big thing.

Already widely known for its year-round offering, Resin, a devilishly delicious imperial IPA, Sixpoint’s Hi-Res takes brews to a new level. At a massive 115 International Bitterness Units and 10.5 percent alcohol by volume, this knockout is not for the faint of heart.

Aromas of tropical fruit and hop sweetness follow through on the body of this liquid gold that hits you like a truck, thanks to its nice heat and the hoppy punch of bitterness as it travels down. Hopheads live for such harmony, and luckily this juicy hop bomb does not disappoint.

Sixpoint’s Hi-Res is available in four-pack slim cans for $11.99 at select Acme Fresh Market, Fishers Foods and Giant Eagle locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops such as Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, West Point Market, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.