Hopes End Red Blend Wine

2015 Hopes End Red Blend

Angove Winery | South Australia

In the American Dictionary, hope means “confidence in a future event with grounds of expecting something desired.” Hopes End is a wine with a storied history of thousands of free settlers in the 19th century who journeyed to other countries with the hope of starting a bright, new life—but found a different end to their hopes.

The true story started with Dr. William Angove arriving in Port Misery, South Australia. As a young doctor, he founded his livelihood by mixing elixirs for cures. He soon turned to making wine, which became the perfect liquid to fight the adversity of the vice-ridden colony. Today the Angove family is one of the oldest winemaking families in Australia. And it all started in 1886 when William landed in a swamp-like place with hope. As stated by the Angoves’ winery, “When everything begins with hope, who knows what we will find [when] Hopes End.”

Cellar Notes: The 2015 Hopes End Red Blend is a wine grown in the limestone soils of South Australia by fifth generation Richard Angove. They source their Hopes End fruit from vineyards in the McLaren Vale, Barossa and Murray Valleys. Angove states, “The winery wanted to go back to the ideals of crafting wines from blends of varieties from different regions. With carefully selected wine parcels of shiraz, grenache, malbec and petit verdot, the adventure begins.”

Winemaker Tony Ingle blends 41 percent shiraz, 26 percent grenache, 17 percent malbec, 6 percent petit verdot after harvesting the grapes in the cool early morning. “The grapes [are] crushed and destemmed prior to fermentation under temperature-controlled conditions to preserve their colors and flavors.” Tasting notes state, “The wine is bright, deep purple-red in colour, with aromas of boysenberry and cherry jam, and flavours of forest fruit jam, vanilla with subtle oak, a hint of chocolate and a velvety, smooth finish.” This wine would pair well with your favorite pizza, strong hard cheese, a barbecue, hearty pastas or a nicely cooked ribeye. It retails for $19.99.

Look for Hopes End wine or ask for it at your favorite retailer in the Greater Akron area. You can find this red blend or order it at the following retailers: Acme Fresh Markets, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Giant Eagle, West Point Market, Papa Joe’s, Regency or Heinen’s.

Wine Wisdom: A wine’s body is the combination of alcohol and fruitiness. Here are two simple and easy examples of how wine feels in your mouth. A wine that is high in alcohol will feel warmer in your mouth, whereas a wine low in alcohol will feel cooler and more refreshing. Remember when serving wine at a party to serve drier wines before sweeter wines.