Lighten up this spring with these red wines

Transition into spring with these softer red varietals.

ZINFANDEL The zinfandel grape is considered an American grape. It thrived so well when planted in California that it has become the third leading varietal grown in the state. This grape gives us flavors of blackberry, boysenberry and cherry, with hints of black pepper and anise. One of our favorite zinfandels is the Terra d’Oro Amador County zinfandel. Located in the Sierra Foothills, Amador County was once the center of the California gold rush with some of the most successful gold mines of its time. It also is home to the oldest zinfandel vines on earth. These 137-year-old vines are still producing extreme-flavored zinfandels. The shallow topsoil, along with hot summer days and cool nights, makes Amador an ideal home for growing zinfandel. The Terra d’Oro winemakers handpick these grapes, carefully process the fermentation and age the wine for 16 months, resulting in a savory, powerful, well-balanced zinfandel. Normally $22.99, this zinfandel will be on sale for $17.99 through July.

MERLOT Merlot is still one of the most popular red varietals, just behind cabernet in planted vines. The affection for merlot stems from its medium body, velvety tannins and plum, blackberry, raspberry and strawberry flavors. One of the perfect varietals for March is Benziger merlot. Benziger is one of the original biodynamic-certified wineries in Sonoma County, California. All Benziger wines are certified, sustainable, organic or biodynamic. In a nutshell, Benzinger has learned to trust nature’s ability and capacity to make great wine. With aggressive pricing in effect, you can now get a bottle of Benziger Sonoma merlot at $14.99, saving $3 per bottle. Aged in French and American oak for 16 months, this merlot has a soft feeling of black raspberry and plum flavors, with the trademark velvety tannins through the finish.

TEMPRANILLO Perfect for that transition from big bold reds to lighter styles, this grape can also be a good introduction to red varietals for the novice who prefers white wines. The tempranillo grape is the primary grape of Spain. When young, this fresh and fruity grape produces flavors of cherry, plum and dried figs. An aged tempranillo wine — left in oak for 12 to 18 months — develops flavors that evolve to produce leather, cedar and vanilla notes. Tempranillo is a very food-friendly wine because of its savory qualities. We recommend the international award-winning Campo Viejo tempranillo from Rioja, Spain. At $9.99, this wine delivers fresh ripe fruit up-front, followed by sweet vanilla spice on the finish.

PINOT NOIR Pinot noir wines are noted to be lighter than most other reds with softer, milder tannins, which is probably one reason for its popularity. But why is pinot noir considered special? For one thing, it is one of the oldest grape varietals in the world, but it is difficult to grow, resulting in prices that are often higher than similar quality wines. Pinot noir is considered a universal choice — whether sipped alone or paired with a meal or cheese plate. When in doubt, choose pinot noir. You can’t go wrong with its vast fruit characters like cranberry, cherry and raspberry along with notes of vanilla, licorice and cola. This month we recommend Complicated Sonoma Coast pinot noir from the Taken Wine Co. At $19.99, this soft, ruby-colored pinot noir overdelivers in flavors of cherry, vanilla and notes of spice. You’ll want to let the wine linger in your mouth to enjoy its complexity.

Wine Wisdom: Don’t be intimidated when ordering a bottle of wine at a restauarant. Here are three simple steps to look like a pro:

1 . Verify the bottle when the waiter brings it to your table.

2. Inspect the cork to verify it came from the bottle you ordered, and inspect it for any seepage that could cause a flaw in the wine.

3. The waiter should pour some wine into your glass for approval. You want to taste it to be sure the wine is not corked (smells like wet cardboard), cooked (smells like jam from heat) or oxidized (tastes like vinegar from improper storage).