× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Little Fish Brewing Co. is bringing da funk to Northeast Ohio.

The Athens brewery’s spontaneously fermented beers, which are made with wild yeasts captured from the environment, debut this month. In just two short years, co-owners Jimmy Stockwell and Sean White have created one of the most well-respected breweries in the state, garnering back-to-back RateBeer accolades for best new Ohio brewery, as well as a gold medal at the 2016 World Beer Cup. Drink in the new releases.

Barrel Aged Saison du Poisson This farmhouse ale is Little Fish’s flagship offering and is made from 100 percent Ohio-grown ingredients. Dry hopped with a rotation of Ohio-grown hop varietals, the beer is also brewed with Ohio spelt and barley and then fermented with saison and Brettanomyces strains.

Barrel Aged Woodthrush Last year, the brewery took home a gold medal at the World Beer Cup for this French-style “biere de garde” beer, aged in red wine barrels for three to six months. Brewed with coriander, lemon peel and grains of paradise, Woodthrush delivers the right amount of funk and sourness, thanks to the addition of Brettanomyces.

Maker of Things This Flanders-style Belgian red is aged in the brewery’s oak foeder to create the perfect aroma and taste to match its style.

Brakeman’s Cuvee This Appalachian-inspired strong dark sour ale comes in at 10 percent and is a combination of three threads blended together: a sour brown rye in bourbon barrels, a bourbon barrel-aged strong ale and bourbon barrel-aged sour red ale with apricots. The result is a delicious beer all its own.

No-Fi Farmhouse IPA Rounding out the portfolio is this hopped up wild take on an India pale ale. The inclusion of Pacific Northwest hops favorites like Citra and Mosaic gives this farmhouse ale a juicy tropical aroma and taste with its fair share of barnyard funk, from Brettanomyces, our wild yeast friend.

Look for these Little Fish Brewing Co. beers along with others throughout the state available in 750-milliliter bottles at select Fishers Foods, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Acme Fresh Market locations and more.