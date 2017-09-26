Founded in 2013, MadTree Brewing was the first craft brewery in Ohio to release its beer in cans. This past February saw an impressive move to a brand-spankin-new production facility, which finally allowed the MadTree crew to expand up north.

Now with an arsenal of beer and a killer team, MadTree is ready to unleash its tasty brews to the northeast. Check out these four year-round releases now available throughout our great state:

PsycHOPathy

Piney, floral hops take flight in MadTree’s flagship brew, a hop-forward India Pale Ale. Lemon and grapefruit flavors fill the body of this beer with a healthy hop presence craft beer admirers will adore.

Happy Amber

Is an amber ale more your style? This dry-hopped offering walks a fine line between an amber and a pale ale, thanks to a nice array of citrus notes and mild bitterness that never overwhelms the palate.

Lift

Craving a nice, crisp easy drinker? This kolsch-style ale is arguably the most approachable offering in the MadTree portfolio. A light sweetness and mild, bready maltiness make for the perfect thirst quencher.

PSA (Proper Session Ale)

Hints of pineapple and mango shine through in this fantastic session ale. Citrus and tropical fruit are clear and present in both aroma and taste making this brew a no-brainer for a night cap after a long day of work.

All four MadTree releases are now available in six-pack cans for $9.99 at select Acme, Giant Eagle and Fishers Foods locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops, such as Mustard Seed, West Point Market, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall. Also look for these brews and other offerings at your favorite neighborhood craft-friendly bars.