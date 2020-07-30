Wine grapes are not always grown in far-off lands. Sometimes they’re right in our backyard, like at Maize Valley Winery in Hartville. Its roots go back to the early 1800s when the family’s ancestors were the third family to settle in Marlboro Township and began a tradition of farming. In the 1960s, Kay and Donna Vaughan opened the current Maize Valley farm and made a name for themselves as sweet corn farmers. Fifteen years ago, Maize Valley began growing grapes on 10 acres. In that short time, its used those grapes and ones from other vineyards to produce 25 wines in three styles — six dry, eight semisweet and 11 sweet. Plus, its wines come in four varieties — fruit, red, rosé and white.

Maize Valley’s farm stretches more than 700 acres and grows crops, such as asparagus, tomatoes, pumpkins and zucchini. You can buy produce from its on-site market, Amish Country meats and cheeses from its deli and pastries from its bakery. Also, Maize Valley opened the first Stark County craft brewery in 2014 with options including India pale ales, stouts, pilsners and porters. During the coronavirus crisis, its restaurant is open for socially distant service. You can order products for curbside pickup or delivery, including wine. Here are four bottles to try.

Redneck Red

The winery’s No. 1-selling wine, Redneck Red, is made from 100 percent cold-hardy Concord grapes. The Lake Erie Concord Grape Belt is the oldest Concord grape growing region in the world, with 30,000 acres planted across 50 miles of land. The Concord grape is an American staple that makes many think of the sweet grape jelly mom smeared on PB&J sandwiches growing up. Redneck Red is perfect for a picnic, barbecue or other outdoor summer fun.

Hanky Panky

Close in popularity to Redneck Red, Hanky Panky takes its cheeky name from a pair of mischievous goats always getting into trouble and frolicking the pasture at Maize Valley. This fruity blush wine is made from 100 percent Catawba grapes, which were once the most planted wine grapes in America and grow in Maize Valley’s vineyard today.

Mad Cow

This sweet white wine is also named after a resident animal: Edith, a 100,000-gallon milk-producing cow that once roamed the farm and honors a time when Maize Valley focused on dairy production with 130 cows. It’s made with 100 percent Niagara grape, a varietal that is used commercially in white grape juice. Mad Cow is light and fruity on the palate with a sweet finish.

Apple Pie

Rather than grapes, this wine is made from 100 percent Ohio-grown apples. It tastes like grandma’s apple pie in a glass. The gentle sweetness comes from real spices, not syrups or flavorings. It’s best served at room temperature or slightly chilled, but you can also heat it on the stovetop for a warm comforting toddy.

All of these award-winning wines can be purchased at local Acme Fresh Market, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Giant Eagle and Fishers Foods locations.