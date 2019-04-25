Mercer Family Vineyards | Prosser, Washington

Vineyards that go back eight generations seem to be European, most likely French or Italian. Yet this American winery has generational roots — not in California but in the Horse Heaven Hills grape-growing region of Washington state.

It all started in 1747 when a Scottish highlander named Hugh Mercer immigrated to America. Before settling in the fertile land of Horse Heaven Hills, Hugh served as a physician for George Washington during the Revolutionary War. After farming this rich land for generations, the Mercers drilled irrigation lines from the Columbia River in 1968 and planted their first vineyard in 1972. Today the Mercers lay claim to some 3,000 acres, with 400 of those acres planted for Mercer Family Vineyards wines.

Situated in southwestern Washington on the banks of the Columbia River, the vineyard has something in common with many European vineyards.

The Mercer Vineyard sits at 45 degrees north latitude — in line with Bordeaux, France, and Piedmont, Italy — and produces the same noble varietals with New World approachability. The Mercer family has produced four 100-point wines that have been available only in the Northwest. The next chapter for Mercer Family Vineyards is partnering with Delicato Family Vineyards to bring their highly rated wines to Ohio.

Here are the Mercer Family Vineyards selections recently hitting local shelves.

Mercer Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon It has all the nuances you expect, like black cherry and red current fruit upfront, spice and herbs on the back palate, a hint of tobacco and a soft, long finish. The sleek tannins and mouthwatering acidity will make you reach for a second glass.

Mercer Family Chardonnay This full-bodied, well-balanced wine has just the right amount of acidity. All the fresh fruit you expect in a 100 percent chardonnay is there, like Granny Smith apple and lime. The fermentation calms tartness and brings out a softer toasty butterscotch and honey taste with a spicy finish.

Mercer Family Vineyard Merlot The big, bold red is loaded with jammy fruits like raspberry and plum. With great structure, this merlot finishes on flavors of milk chocolate, candied yams and sweet vanilla. While worth aging, this crowd pleaser will go quickly, as it pairs well with many dishes.

Mercer Family Vineyard Malbec This dark and inky wine is like drinking a bowl of red fruit. Lush and smooth in the mouth, it finishes with a smorgasbord of baking spices and soft sweet tannins.

Mercer Family Cabernet Sauvignon Comprising a blend of 77 percent cabernet sauvignon, 14 percent syrah, 5 percent petit verdot, 3 percent merlot and 1 percent malbec grapes, it showcases the full expression of the Horse Heaven Hills region. Before you get to the lush velvety finish, aromas of black fruit, powdery tannins and a well-balanced mouthfeel hit. It’s difficult to find a wine with this depth and concentration at a reasonable price point.