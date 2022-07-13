Nick Anthe's Halibut Resurfaces at Lala's

× 1 of 2 Expand Tylar Calhoun × 2 of 2 Expand Tylar Calhoun Prev Next

The charred halibut at Lala’s in the Lakes ripples back to the ’70s at the North Hill fixture Nick Anthe Restaurant that later became Wise Guy’s Lounge & Grill.

Now executive chef Dino Reed, who worked at both establishments, has brought the unchanged dish ($37) to Lala’s, which opened in 2019 on a beautiful Portage Lakes property.

“Everybody said, Remember the Nick Anthe’s way of doing the halibut,” he says, “so I’ve kept true to that tradition.”

The halibut gets seasoned with Lawry’s seasoned salt and garlic powder, seared on the flattop for a burnt crust and infused with white wine, lemons and clarified butter while it roasts in the oven.

“The meaty softness of the fish and the crunchiness of that char,” he says, “that’s what makes the flavor.”

The refreshing, juicy Atlantic halibut is served in hefty 8- to 10-ounce portions and pairs well with Thai Brussels sprouts and spicy hash browns. Reed goes through about 60 pounds of it weekly and makes sure to have enough because people aren’t happy if he’s out of the staple dish that has been in some families for generations.

“The parents are having the halibut,” he says. “They carry it on and give it to their kids too.”

4315 Manchester Road, Akron, lalasinthelakes.com

