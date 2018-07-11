One-Tank Sips

June is the start of vacation season. There are few better ways to enjoy wine than in the tasting room where the grapes were grown, crushed, blended and bottled. For most of us, our budget does not allow us to venture off to the bucket list wine regions in the world like Bordeaux in France, Tuscany in Italy, Mendoza in Argentina, Mosel in Germany or the Barossa Valley in Australia.

For a whole lot less money and travel time, you can take a long weekend or string together a couple weekdays and enjoy the incredible regional wineries we have nearby — without learning a new language or renewing your passport. Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and New York have some critically acclaimed wines for all levels of wine drinkers. Here we introduce you to some of our favorites.

Ohio

Just to our west in Sandusky is the award-winning Firelands Winery. Built in 1880, part of the original wine cellar is still used today where well-respected winemaker Claudio Salvador produces some nationally acclaimed wines. Firelands Winery is the epicenter of the Lake Erie Appellation, with vineyards on North Bass Island in the Isle St. George community. Because of the effects of Lake Erie, these vineyards enjoy a 200-day frost-free season that allows grapes to grow up to six weeks longer than on the mainland. From estate-bottled wines to Raspberry Riesling Champagne, Firelands is a must-visit spot for local wine aficionados. We suggest you try something different while you’re there: the award-winning Firelands Gewurtztraminer. You will get a taste of dried fruits, honey and a hint of spice. Try it with a plate of Muenster or Stilton cheese on the patio.

A couple hours east of Cleveland is the Ferrante Winery, where third-generation winemaker Nick Ferrante has continued his family’s winemaking tradition that dates back to 1937. This long history of winemaking has produced outstanding wines respected throughout the country. Ferrante is part of the Grand River Appellation that encompasses the southern shore of Lake Erie and has the ideal climate to produce white wines. Not only do they make world-class wines, but they really know how to entertain visiting guests. Ferrante has a tasting room, full-service restaurant and an outdoor terrace overlooking the vineyards with live entertainment during the summer. We heartily recommend you try the award-winning Grand River Valley Golden Bunches Riesling and the ice wine made from vidal blanc and cab franc grapes.

Indiana

You don’t have to go more than a day’s drive to enjoy a great wine experience in Indiana. Come to the Easley Winery, the oldest family-owned winery in the state, located in the Arts District of downtown Indianapolis. Jack and Joan Easley started with a vision back in the ‘60s when Indiana law would not allow anyone to make and sell wine in the state. It took over a decade of purchasing grapes from out of state for Indiana laws to finally change and allow the Easleys to grow their own. Today, second-generation Mark and Meredith Easley continue making wines right in downtown Indianapolis. Easley’s wine list includes traditional red and white dry wines, semi-dry wines — including Indiana’s signature grape, traminette — and sweet wines like the red, white, blush and sangria Reggae series. They even have a sparkling grape juice for the designated driver. After trying the great wines of Easley, you must try the new wine-based margarita. Right out of the bottle over ice, it’s a cool way to enjoy summer vacation.

Michigan

In seven hours, you can be on the shores of Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay, about 20 miles north of Traverse City, sipping one of the six tiers of Leelanau Cellars wines. The quaint town offers the perfect getaway, whether it’s solely to visit the winery or after a day of boating, biking or hiking. Part of Michigan’s coastal wine trails, Leelanau Cellars has been around for 41 years, growing and producing award-winning wines. Plan to stay a while or take some wine home because the long list of Leelanau wines to choose from is stellar. Sipping the semisweet Great Lakes Red on the patio with a favorite cheese will make the long drive well worth it.

New York

A hidden gem winery located in Seneca Lake, New York, is a must for anyone in or around the Finger Lakes. With a deep family history of producing great wine in France, winemaker Morten Hallgren and chef Lisa Hallgren purchased 17 acres of land between two ravines next to Keuka Lake in 2000. This picturesque geographic location inspired the name Ravines Wine Cellars, where the Hallgrens have combined their respective talents to craft outstanding food-friendly wines. Ravines wines are not your stereotypical regional wines. Rather, they create fine classical wines, prompting Wine & Spirits Magazine to select them as a Top 100 Winery for 2017. You can count on both the Ravines reds and whites to dominate the conversation on the ride back home. A few must-try varietals are the 90-point dry riesling, the Keuka Village Red, the pinot noir, the Bordeaux-style blend of cabernet and merlot called Maximilien, and the unusual Fingers Lakes Ampersand Port.