Orzo Pasta Salad Recipe

Orzo Pasta Salad

10-12 servings  |  Total time: 25 minutes


photos and recipes provided by Abigail Czekaj

Salad ingredients

  • 1 pound orzo, cooked and drained
  • 3 cups spinach, chopped
  • 1 English cucumber, diced small
  • 4-5 green onions, sliced
  • 1 cup fresh peas
  • 1 bunch asparagus, roasted or blanched, cut into small pieces
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

Dressing Ingredients

  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 garlic clove, grated or pressed
  • 3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. In a small mixing bowl, mix together all ingredients for dressing. Whisk until well combined, set aside.

2. In a large bowl, add all ingredients for salad. Toss to combine.

3. Pour half of the dressing over and stir to combine. Add more dressing as needed to taste when serving.

