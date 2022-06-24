Orzo Pasta Salad Recipe

× Expand photo provided by Abigail Czekaj

Orzo Pasta Salad

10-12 servings | Total time: 25 minutes

photos and recipes provided by Abigail Czekaj

Salad ingredients

1 pound orzo, cooked and drained

3 cups spinach, chopped

1 English cucumber, diced small

4-5 green onions, sliced

1 cup fresh peas

1 bunch asparagus, roasted or blanched, cut into small pieces

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

Dressing Ingredients

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 garlic clove, grated or pressed

3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

¼ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. In a small mixing bowl, mix together all ingredients for dressing. Whisk until well combined, set aside.

2. In a large bowl, add all ingredients for salad. Toss to combine.

3. Pour half of the dressing over and stir to combine. Add more dressing as needed to taste when serving.