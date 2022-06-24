Orzo Pasta Salad Recipe

×
photo provided by Abigail Czekaj
Orzo Pasta Salad
10-12 servings | Total time: 25 minutes
photos and recipes provided by Abigail Czekaj
Salad ingredients
- 1 pound orzo, cooked and drained
- 3 cups spinach, chopped
- 1 English cucumber, diced small
- 4-5 green onions, sliced
- 1 cup fresh peas
- 1 bunch asparagus, roasted or blanched, cut into small pieces
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
Dressing Ingredients
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 1 garlic clove, grated or pressed
- 3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon honey
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1. In a small mixing bowl, mix together all ingredients for dressing. Whisk until well combined, set aside.
2. In a large bowl, add all ingredients for salad. Toss to combine.
3. Pour half of the dressing over and stir to combine. Add more dressing as needed to taste when serving.
