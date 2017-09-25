Quick Drink Stops in the City of Green

Caston & Main Brew Yard

5010 S. Main St. | 330-882-2275 | www.castonbrewyard.com

This cozy craft beer pub has a drink option for every palate. In the mood for a quality beer? Choose from an array of IPAs, Lagers, and Stouts on the seemingly endless Brew Menu. Looking to up the ante with top-shelf scotch, whiskey, or bourbon? The barrel-aged selections will leave you picking your jaw up from the floor. Maybe wine or craft cocktails are more your speed. In that case, enjoy a glass of red or white, and if you’re feeling more adventurous, take a chance on one of the handcrafted cocktails fashioned to impress.

Pav’s Creamery

3875 Massillon Rd. | 330-958-1589 | www.pavscremery.com

With indoor and outdoor seating available (fire pit included!), patrons young and old can enjoy a sweet treat from Pav’s any time of the year. A host of homemade ice creams, ‘kustards’, and sorbets at Pav’s Green location also includes its unique creation of the famed “Adult Shake” menu. The Peach Bellini, Sangria Sorbet, and Strawberry Mimosa are just a few of the flavorful, alcohol-infused selections offered to the over-21 crowd. Both children and adults will relish in the indulgence of their favorite flavors.

Nectar Smoothie Café

3939 Massillon Rd. | 330-899-3077 | nectarsmoothiecafe.com

Ten years ago, two brothers on a mission to create healthier options for their community opened this wellness-oriented café in Green. With smoothie options guaranteed to be both wholesome and tasty, patrons can choose from classic mixtures like The Bulldog or Green Tea, to a variety of berry and tropical blends as well. Nectar is the perfect stop for everyone from athletes to health nuts to the average person looking for a rewarding option. Don’t forget to add your supplement—one comes free with every smoothie!