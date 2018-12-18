Red Pepper and Tomato Soup Recipe

× 1 of 2 Expand Natalie Spencer × 2 of 2 Expand Natalie Spencer Prev Next

Is there anything more comforting than a hot bowl of tomato soup on a cold November day? Something about that classic red color and the creamy richness makes tomato soup feel so nostalgic — it is sure to turn a bad day around. Add red peppers for another layer of flavor and roasted cauliflower for an added layer of texture. Surprise: This recipe is also dairy free and vegan, but it’s so creamy you would never know. Enjoy it in a bowl, crock, mug or whatever you can get your hands on while you’re curled up on the couch.

Serves: 4 | Cook Time: about 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup coarsely chopped cauliflower

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

½ teaspoon pepper, divided

2 15-ounce cans diced tomatoes

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

1 can tomato paste

1/4 cup roasted red peppers

2 tablespoons coconut sugar

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

-Optional cream and chopped scallionsas garnish

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Place cauliflower pieces in a single layer on a baking sheet;brush with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and sprinkle with 1/4teaspoon of pepper.

3. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.

4. In a high-speed blender, combine the tomatoes, almondmilk, tomato paste, roasted red peppers, coconut sugar, theremaining tablespoon of olive oil, sea salt and remaining 1/4teaspoon of pepper. Blend until smooth.

5. Transfer the soup to a large saucepan.

6. Set the heat to medium-high and warm the soup forabout 5 minutes.

7. Ladle the soup into bowls and top each with 1/4 ofthe roasted cauliflower.

Optional: Add a swirl of vegan cream before adding the cauliflower and chopped scallions.