Red Pepper and Tomato Soup Recipe

Is there anything more comforting than a hot bowl of tomato soup on a cold November day? Something about that classic red color and the creamy richness makes tomato soup feel so nostalgic — it is sure to turn a bad day around. Add red peppers for another layer of flavor and roasted cauliflower for an added layer of texture. Surprise: This recipe is also dairy free and vegan, but it’s so creamy you would never know. Enjoy it in a bowl, crock, mug or whatever you can get your hands on while you’re curled up on the couch.
Serves: 4 | Cook Time: about 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup coarsely chopped cauliflower
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- ½ teaspoon pepper, divided
- 2 15-ounce cans diced tomatoes
- 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
- 1 can tomato paste
- 1/4 cup roasted red peppers
- 2 tablespoons coconut sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
-Optional cream and chopped scallionsas garnish
Instructions
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees.
2. Place cauliflower pieces in a single layer on a baking sheet;brush with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and sprinkle with 1/4teaspoon of pepper.
3. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.
4. In a high-speed blender, combine the tomatoes, almondmilk, tomato paste, roasted red peppers, coconut sugar, theremaining tablespoon of olive oil, sea salt and remaining 1/4teaspoon of pepper. Blend until smooth.
5. Transfer the soup to a large saucepan.
6. Set the heat to medium-high and warm the soup forabout 5 minutes.
7. Ladle the soup into bowls and top each with 1/4 ofthe roasted cauliflower.
Optional: Add a swirl of vegan cream before adding the cauliflower and chopped scallions.
