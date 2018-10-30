Smoky Apple Cider Margarita Recipe

× Expand Natalie Spencer

There is something nostalgic about the season of fall. After the summer has faded and the temperature drops, your senses awaken. The sight of multicolored leaves and the smell of the crisp fall air take your mind back to memories of apple picking or taking your first sip of cider for the season. This smoky apple cider margarita will take those memories to the next level. The taste of that classic apple cider mixed with tequila and a hint of smokiness is like fall in a cup — with just a little more booze.

TotalTime | 5 minuutes

Makes | 1 drink

Drink Ingredients:

1 1/2-2 ounces mezcalor silver tequila

4 ounces apple cider

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1-2 teaspoons agavenectar or more to taste

optional Ingredients for garnish: Sliced apple• Cinnamon sticks

optional Ingredients for sugar rim: Cinnamon• Granulated sugar• Kosher salt• Lime wedge

Drink Instructions:

1. Combine the mezcal, apple cider, lime juice and agave in a cocktail shaker and fill with ice.

2. Shake until combined and then strain into your prepared glass.

3. Garnish with apple slices and cinnamon sticks, if desired.

4. Light the end of the cinnamon stick to add a smoky aroma.

optional sugar rim instructions:

1. In a shallow bowl that is wide enough to accommodate your glass, mix equal parts cinnamon, sugar and salt.

2. Run a lime wedge around the rim of your glass, then turn it upside down and press into salted cinnamon sugar to coat.