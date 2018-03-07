× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Heidi Oberstadt www.heidiobersta PintGlassPeachCountywithLogo Prev Next

Ohio, say hello to Peach County and Raspberry Smash.

Some breweries have decades under their belt. Stevens Point Brewery has well over a century. First established in 1857, the Wisconsin brewery has become one of the top 25 breweries per volume over the last 160 years according to the Brewers Association.

In 1990, Point began to distribute its beer outside of Wisconsin for the first time in 133 years. By 2004, Point launched throughout the Midwest, including in our very own Buckeye State. Eight years later, Point unleashed what would become one of their most cherished brands: Ciderboys Hard Ciders.

Using only 100 percent apples and other natural fruit flavors, Ciderboys is naturally gluten-free. This month sees the release of two highly regarded seasonals, Peach County and Raspberry Smash.

Peach County is a multi-award-winning quaff that perfectly combines aromas and flavors of both apple and peach to create a completely scrumptious adult beverage. Peach County incorporates just the right fusion of natural fruitiness and cider goodness to please any admirer of the style.

Raspberry Smash delivers on its promises with a delightful marriage of apple and raspberry aromas. The medium-sweet taste of raspberry truly shines through on the tongue with a generous tart tingle on the finish. At 5 percent alcohol by volume, this hard cider is just what the doctor ordered to help withstand the transition of the seasons.

Both Peach County and Raspberry Smash are available in six-pack cans for $9.99 at select Acme Fresh Markets, Fishers Foods and Giant Eagle locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops such as Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, West Point Market, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall. They can also be found on draft at your neighborhood craft-friendly bar.