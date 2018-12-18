Stone Xocoveza by Stone Brewing | Escondido, California

If you are in search of the next great beer release, look no further than Stone Brewing’s Xocoveza imperial mocha stout. Pronounced Sho-Co-Vay-Za, this trailblazing release is arguably the San Diego-area brewery’s most sought-after beer of the year. There’s no better time to sip on a rich, complex imperial mocha stout than right when Ohioans are searching for something to keep us warm as we brave another winter.

Brewed with cocoa, coffee, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and peppers, Xocoveza is Stone’s take on the internationally popular Mexican hot chocolate. Flavors of chocolate and cinnamon shine through with a nice sweetness upfront, while the coffee and peppers seem to follow the brew throughout, concluding with a pleasantly lingering finish.

Coming in at a healthy 8.1 percent alcohol by volume, this creamy and polished full-bodied stout is an incredibly welcoming beer that will have you cherishing every sip. Never too heavy-handed, this offering should appeal to anyone searching for something a bit more unique than their usual go-to beer choice for the cold winter nights.

Debuted in 2014 as the winning submission of Stone’s annual homebrew competition, the beer’s recipe was first created by San Diego homebrewer Chris Banker, who would partner with Stone as well as Cervecería Insurgente to bring this inaugural limited release to life. Now a staple of Stone’s year-end releases, Xocoveza is not to be missed.

Stone Xocoveza is available in six-pack cans for $16.99 at select Acme Fresh Market, Fishers Foods and Giant Eagle locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops, such as Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.