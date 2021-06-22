Summer Chill

As the sun heats up, beer drinkers enjoy sipping on truly refreshing brews. So sit back and chill out with these six craft beers you shouldn’t overlook this season.

MadTree Ramble On

Cincinnati’s MadTree Brewing knows a thing or two about creating delicious India pale ales. Ramble On is its take on the low-cal craze. With just 4 percent alcohol by volume and 106 calories, this Citra-hopped session IPA still packs a ton of fruity goodness and a subtle hop bite. $9.99, six-pack cans

Vedett Extra White Those looking for a traditional Belgian witbier — move aside Blue Moon — will be thoroughly pleased with what Vedett Extra White has to offer. With more complexity than your typical witbier, it kicks you where it counts with mouthwatering aromas and flavors of coriander and orange peel. $9.99, four-pack bottles

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen

If your favorite wheat beer is instead the German hefeweizen style, then the world’s oldest brewery, Weihenstephaner, has just what you need. The 2016 World Beer Cup gold medalist is filled with satisfying hints of banana, clove and bubblegum that we have all grown to love during summertime. $10.99, six-pack bottles

Urban Artifact Spyglass

Over the years, Urban Artifact has created quite the splash for delivering fantastically original sour beers, and this offering does not disappoint. Spyglass is a quaffable session sour brewed with 50 pounds of lemon zest and 66 pounds of limes per 30-barrel batch. $10.99, six-pack cans

Narragansett Del’s Shandy

A shandy is always the perfect choice during this season, and Narragansett Beer has liquid gold for you. Del’s Shandy takes the brewery’s famous lager and blends it with natural lemonade concentrate to craft the perfect answer to blazing June temperatures. $9.99, six-pack cans

Stone Buenaveza

Stone Brewing, known for its West Coast hoppy fan favorites, takes its stab at the Mexican lager style with this salt and lime lager. Exceptionally executed and ready for you to gulp down on a hot summer day, Buenaveza has all the taste of a Mexican lager with a nice light hoppiness to please admirers of the brewery. $15.99, 12-pack bottles

All are available at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Fishers Foods and Mustard Seed Market & Cafe locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.