'Super' Markets: Highlighting Specialty Foods Shops in The 330

Whether you’re looking for organic produce, fresh meat or exciting spices, these specialty markets have what you need to level up your cooking.

Farm Stand

Something kept drawing Kayleigh Keller to a condemned 50,000-square-foot historic Medina building.

“I kept sitting in the dilapidated parking lot, having a conversation with God,” says the Keller Meats owner. “What could we do with this building? How could we put a butcher shop into it?”

Keller got her answer when Jon and Patty Stahl, the owners of P.J. Marley’s Restaurant & Pub, called, saying they were looking to open a local fare-focused restaurant. She began envisioning not only a Keller Meats butcher shop, but a complex featuring other farm-fresh businesses. The rich agricultural history of the 1904 building, where farmers traded supplies through the Medina Farmers Exchange and a grain mill and feed store operated before being condemned in 2016, could flourish again.

“We are a fifth-generation farm family in Medina County,” Keller says. “We can tell that story inside of a building that helped other farms survive and thrive.”

She teamed with the Stahls, developer Beacon Marshall Co. and others to purchase the structure and embark on a massive $5.5 million remodel. The hub opened in early 2020 with tenants including Jon Stahl’s rustic Farmer’s Table restaurant, Medina Brewing Co., 16 apartments and the Exchange Market anchored by main vendor Keller Meats.

Where silos once stood, a sleek Keller Meats counter displays fresh beef, pork and poultry from crop-fed livestock raised at its 130-acre Medina farm. Head butcher, Gary Quesada, who was a chef at Main Street Cafe in Medina, is known for his artisanal cuts like bone-in tomahawk steaks and prepared foods such as smoked bacon-wrapped corn.

“He has an exquisite palate,” Keller notes.

Enjoy that same craft at the 1904 coffee bar, another vendor in the Exchange Market. Sip custom drinks like the Alotta Colada, a take on a Cuban breakfast coffee. Also browse the marketplace for small-batch goods like Wooster-based Ol’ Dirty Sheets Hot Sauce products and Medina-based Ravine’s Edge carrot glow antiaging cream.

The Exchange Market led to a Main Street Medina-run seasonal Sunday market, the Mill Street Makers’ Market and the burgeoning South Town entertainment district. It embodies Medina’s legacy of supporting its own.

“The city has used this building as an exciting piece to revitalize on,” Keller adds. “Medina turns up for local businesses.” KP

320 S. Court St., Medina, facebook.com/theexchangemarket.com

Come Together

Kent Natural Foods Co-op opened in 1971, during a time when residents were working together to brighten the community and bring people together following the shootings at Kent State University on May 4, 1970.

That effort to cultivate positivity became the Kent Community Project, through which residents met to brainstorm and eventually launch multiple local businesses.

“They met in people’s houses and just said, Let’s do something that’s more community-minded ... and do something out of kindness,” says Jeff Ingram, the facilities coordinator at Kent Natural Foods. “A bunch of folks just wanted to create something positive after such a harsh tragedy.”

One of those businesses was Kent Natural Foods, a general store that focuses on healthy living by selling products that are primarily organic and locally sourced. Patrons can find items like fresh produce, meat, herbs, vitamins and supplements and household goods — many of which were found by Kent Natural Foods staff at the year-round Haymaker Farmers’ Market.

Go-to options for many regulars include meat and eggs from Tierra Verde Farms in Deerfield and soaps and essential oils from Emily’s Soaps in Ravenna. “Tierra Verde Farms, the way they treat their animals — they just have a beautiful philosophy,” Ingram says. “[Emily’s Soaps] has all these wonderful scents, all natural.”

Another popular pick is the organic produce that’s delivered to the store each week.

“People can come in here and get food that’s going to be good for them and good for the planet,” Ingram says. “A lot of our shoppers are concerned about the health of the planet as well as the health of themselves.”

The Kent Natural Foods staff works to facilitate conversations and increase education about healthy eating and sustainable choices. “People come here asking questions all the time, and we’re willing to research it if we don’t know or haven’t had an experience ourselves,” he says.

In addition to emphasizing education and eco-friendly practices, Kent Natural Foods still has that original mission of community at its center.

“The bottom line is about sharing the knowledge of everybody in the community and sharing locally made products,” Ingram says. “It’s really a community vibe when you walk through the door.” AS

151 E. Main St., Kent, kentnaturalfoods.org

Boosting Tradition

If you’ve been around Copley much in the past 20 years, you’ve probably stopped in for a sandwich and some cheese at Shisler’s Cheese House, located on South Cleveland Massillon Road, just off Copley Circle.

When restaurateur Beau Schmidt heard Shisler’s was closing, he saw an opening for a new market-themed restaurant and deli. Schmidt, along with his business partners, Rennick Andreoli and Jeff Lynch, aimed to create something new without losing what Shisler’s offered.

That’s how the new Beau’s Market came to be.

It’s a slightly different endeavor for the three partners, who own spots like Beau’s Grille, Beau’s on the River and some local hotels. Beau’s Market is similar to Shisler’s, only a bit more “amped up.” Shoppers can expect more wine labels and more groceries, according to Lynch.

“We want to keep the country market feel, but also add a bit more on the gourmet side,” he says. “We’re going to bring a lot more cheeses, like a mini-West Point Market.”

The market is certainly stocked with experience.

“We’ve hired two co-managers to run the facility,” Lynch notes. “One is Jamie Boyd, who used to manage the wine department at West Point Market. We also hired Christina Lusk, who managed the cheese department at West Point. I also worked at West Point for about five years in the wine department as a consultant.”

Schmidt adds that Beau’s Market features a variety of fresh foods for quick service. “You will be able to stop, get some hummus, some cheese, some carrot sticks, a cucumber and whatever else you might want to take home — perhaps a sandwich and a bottle of wine,” he says. “There will be plenty of variety.”

Like at Shisler’s, patrons can still order things like Boar’s Head meat from the deli counter and get a sandwich to-go, but as a new addition, there is also a full-service restaurant.

“We will still have the counter service to purchase sliced meats, cheeses and grocery items. But then we’re going more towards specialty food,” Schmidt says. “We’re trying to bring a cozy restaurant experience and tie it in with the market and deli.”

Beau’s Market plans to expand beyond its 53 seats in the spring or early summer, with 40 or 50 more seats on the patio. As for what they might call the new motif?

“It could be country chic,” Lynch says. “We didn’t want to move too far away from the country feel, but we wanted to freshen the place up with more table seating, some new fixtures. We’ve also got wine racks that will dress up the area around the steps.”

Schmidt envisions happy hours from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with some tastings of cheeses or sandwiches and wine. “We’ll do events as we’ve done at the Sheraton and Hilton,” he says. “We’ll have about 40 to 50 different craft beers to choose from, as well as specialty sodas from Norka.”