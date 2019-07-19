Tasty low-carb beers

To stay slim for swimsuit season, you don’t have to give up delicious craft beer or resort to watered-down domestic light lagers. There are so many craft beers that keep the calories low and the carbohydrates even lower. Pop the top of these fit-friendly choices and sport your swimsuit with confidence.

Boulevard Brewing Co. | Easy Sport

Kansas City’s most popular craft brewery has come up with a win-win offering for all the calorie counters out there. Weighing in at only 99 calories and 4.5 grams of carbs, Easy Sport is an ale brewed with tangerine peel and sea salt. This new release is both incredibly drinkable and beautifully bursting with flavors while staying remarkably light and healthy.

Dogfish Head | Slightly Mighty

While most craft beer drinkers would never think anything satisfyingly hoppy could also be remotely low in carbs, they will be pleased to know that Slightly Mighty is the healthiest on our list. With just 3.6 grams of carbs and 95 calories, Slightly Mighty is a revelation at executing the popular India pale ale experience in a keto-friendly profile. Slight on calories but mighty with tropical hop character, this new year-round offering should please both health-conscious drinkers and fans of the style.

North Coast Brewing Co. | Scrimshaw

If the Pilsner style is more up your alley, look no further than North Coast Brewing Co. of Fort Bragg, California. Not only has Scrimshaw been its best-selling beer for the last two decades, but the brew is also its most fit-friendly selection. This clean, crisp Pilsner with subtle hop notes contains only 100 calories and an astonishing 2 grams of carbs per bottle — and it feels just right on a hot summer day.

All these beers are available at Acme Fresh Market, Giant Eagle, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe and Fishers Foods locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.