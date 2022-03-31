Akron Life magazine's 330 Flavor Awards

Fresh taste
Take a seat at these best new restaurants. Amid the pandemic, they opened to offer authentic Mexican fare, rustic smokehouse platters and eclectic global cuisine. enjoy these unique culinary experiences, and check out over 225 of your picks for best gastropub, jojos, brewery and more.
____________________
Deep Dive
When Cameron Thomas opened the River Merchant in early 2020, he had already spent years planning how to preserve the spot’s legacy.
1 of 2
2 of 2
Stefanie Manley
Formerly Riverside Wine & Imports, the Kent location has long been beloved by locals looking to shop for wine and get a scenic view of the Cuyahoga River. But now, you can shop, take in the sights and dine, all in one trip.
“The big thinking for me is the lineage of this being a great location for retail,” says Thomas. The River Merchant still maintains a small market with specialty wine and beer. “A lot of people come to not just eat, drink and have a good time, but also to buy beer and wine on their way out or even on separate occasions.”
The menu features formal dishes like shrimp scampi and petite filet while also serving elevated casual fare like chicken pesto flatbreads and fire-roasted feta dip.
“The main inspiration was to bring something a little more mature, a little more refined to Kent,” he says. “We’re looking to use high-quality ingredients utilizing some higher-end elements but also be very approachable.”
The roasted vegetable orzo ($14) embodies that mission. With sauteed veggies like zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, tomato, artichoke and bok choy that get mixed with lemon garlic oil and house-made pesto over orzo and topped with goat cheese, the dish appeals to vegetarians, while also having the option to add shrimp, chicken or steak.
“It has a nice crisp taste with the vegetables and a rich mouthfeel with the cheese,” Thomas says. “It’s perfect to add chicken to. It has a luscious, lingering finish.”
Like Riverside, the River Merchant focuses on drinks, with an extensive menu of whiskey, gin, scotch, cocktails and more. Enjoy a seasonal drink like the gin-based spiced hibiscus honeypot while dining by the restaurant’s large windows or on its wraparound porch and soaking up views of wildlife such as beavers, foxes, wild turkeys and a bald eagle.
“There’s definitely a diverse array, especially in a more urbanized area,” he says.
Also look for railroad tracks, where trains go by at least once per hour, and old canal markings, which inspired the restaurant’s name.
“It just landed on River Merchant, trying to harken back to the mercantile canal railroad lineage,” Thomas says. AS
911 N. Mantua St., Kent, therivermerchantkent.com
____________________
Mission Field
At the Battleground, each dish tells the story of Mexico. Owner Rosi Peruyero-Noden is a native of Papantla, Mexico, and has been living in Kent for the past 15 years with her children and husband, Munroe Falls native Kirk Noden. She had been cooking Mexican family recipes at home since she couldn’t find the food she ate growing up. She set out to fill that gap when the spouses opened the Battleground in South Kent in January 2020.
1 of 4
Stefanie Manley
2 of 4
3 of 4
4 of 4
“I wanted to bring traditional Mexican food to Northeast Ohio,” says Peruyero-Noden.
She teamed with award-winning chef Dudley Nieto, whom she worked with at a Chicago restaurant, to create a menu of chef-driven dishes that hail from Mexico and are made using authentic ingredients, including about 19 imported Mexican spices. Much of the food is crafted from scratch, including its chips, salsas and tortillas. For the latter, Nieto’s Mexican grandmother helped him learn a perfected recipe.
Nieto’s travels to Mexico influenced the carnitas ($24), which feature juicy pork marinated in orange juice and served with guacamole, black beans and salsa borracha, a classic thick chile-based salsa made with alcohol.
“He goes to very remote towns, very faraway places and explores the food of that region,” Peruyero-Noden says. “He takes time to talk to local people and learn the way they make it.”
Some dishes are twists, like the molcajetes ($25), the Mexican version of American fajitas that Nieto created, which are now common on menus nationwide. Get grilled skirt steak, shrimp or chicken in a scorching hot lava rock bowl filled with grilled scallions, grilled cactus, tomatillo salsa and Chihuahua cheese that you pile into tortillas.
“It finishes cooking the cheeses,” Peruyero-Noden says. “It’s fun to scrape the cheeses out of the side of a molcajete.”
The Battleground not only shares culture through food but also advocates through Drink Your Values — the only social justice beer project of its kind in the country — in which exclusive beers are brewed by Modern Methods Brewing Co. in Warren. A percentage from every beer sold benefits a different charity, with causes spanning from immigration reform to the revitalization of the working-class South Kent neighborhood.
“We’re very transparent about our values,” says Noden, who leads the project. “People appreciate that and want that authenticity.”
The community response has been strong, with over 30,000 customers its first year. Peruyero-Noden is excited to see locals come to love her Mexican entrees and specials, which they aren’t always familiar with.
“I want to serve those that appreciate a dish that has history and culture,” she says. “Those are the ones that are supporting me in making this place unique.” KP
425 Cherry St., Kent, battlegroundbar.com
____________________
Fine Time
Many bits and pieces of Akron’s history went into creating Divine Food Spirits Wine.
1 of 5
Stefanie Manley
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5
Its owner, Renee Kintz, spent 26 years working as a bartender and server at classic spots like Darby’s on Fifty-Nine, Tangier, Moe’s Restaurant, Northside Speakeasy and more. She used her experience to open her dream restaurant in the building that housed the original Rockne’s in Cuyahoga Falls.
“Had it not been this building in particular, I might not have had as much confidence,” she says. “But I believed in it so much that I was willing to risk it all.”
That risk paid off. Divine opened December 2020, adding sophisticated flair to the familiar spot, even drawing in Rockne’s founder Rockne Becker for a meal.
“I wanted to create a little oasis,” Kintz says. “I wanted it to be upscale and semi fine dining, but very casual. I want people to feel welcome.”
The food is made from scratch using mostly local ingredients, with choices like sauerkraut bombs, lobster rolls, grilled portobello sandwiches, elotes and more. Its signature dish, shrimp Divine ($27), features fresh butterfly shrimp that are dusted with breadcrumbs before being broiled in garlic butter and served with a lemon beurre blanc. It comes with a fresh vegetable of the day and house-made focaccia.
“People say they could drink the sauce,” Kintz says.
There’s plenty to imbibe at Divine, including wine, whiskey, cocktails and nightly drink specials. Try the toasted marshmallow smoked bourbon, made with Elijah Craig and house-made toasted marshmallow simple syrup while listening to live music four to five nights a week from local musicians like Mike Lenz, the Conway Brothers and Ben Gage.
The place completes a long-held dream, both for Renee and her late father, Tom Kintz. The pair always wanted to open a wine bar or restaurant together.
“My dad passed away six years ago,” she says. “I just wanted to honor his work ethic and try to do what we always had talked about.”
There are pieces of him all around the refined restaurant, including some framed paintings from his collection. Local hand-blown glass bottles — purple, his favorite color — are displayed on a shelf. And the logo itself is in Tom’s handwriting, comprised of letters taken from a message written in the last birthday card he gave Renee.
Just like its name suggests, Divine is an example of things falling perfectly into place.
“This building has such a crazy full-circle aspect to it,” she says. “Everything happened in divine timing.” AS
2752 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, divinefoodspiritswine.com
____________________
Roots Revival
Not only does the Farmer’s Table serve rustic dishes crafted using farm-fresh Ohio ingredients, but it also cooks them like farmers traditionally have for years. You can often smell the smoker going out back.
1 of 3
Stefanie Manley
2 of 3
3 of 3
“A lot of people on farms would have smokers. It’s part of the farm — to do stuff low and slow, get that nice smoky flavor,” says owner Jon Stahl. “It’s an element we thought should be in a farm-to-fork.”
Find oh-so-tender smoked items like brisket, turkey, pulled pork and even baked beans on the menu featuring smokehouse sandwiches, salads and steaks, which rotate seasonally with the harvest. The spot opened in January 2020 and is one of the businesses reviving a condemned Medina building where farmers once exchanged goods.
Stahl and his wife, Patty, who also own P.J. Marley’s Restaurant & Pub in Medina, decorated the Farmer’s Table in weathered woods, barrels and metal farm signs as a nod to that rich history and collaborated on menu items with local farmers like Oberlin-based McConnell Meats, which delivers truckloads of beef, pork and bacon weekly.
“They’re a fourth-generation farming family that’s right next door. It’s healthy land, healthy farming, healthy food,” Stahl says. “Local is something we try not to compromise on.”
McConnell ages its meats on-site, including the kielbasa used in the Polish supper platter ($19) that comes with potato-and-cheese Pierogies of Cleveland. Like many items on the menu, the dish reflects the heritage of several Northeast Ohioans, including Stahl, who grew up eating those foods on his Polish family’s farm. Similarly, the Southtown burger ($15) is a custom McConnell chuck, sirloin and brisket blend and showcases a Cleveland-made Orlando Baking Co. brioche bun, Amish cheddar, a house-made aioli and house-cured garlic dill pickles.
“The flavor and texture of the meat — you know it’s a quality burger,” Stahl says. “The juices explode in your mouth.”
For the buttermilk chicken sandwich ($13), the Ohio chicken is pounded, marinated in buttermilk and spices, dredged in flour, fried and then topped with house garlic dill pickles, a house buttermilk ranch and fresh greens grown at Root 42 Harvests in Medina. The Farmer’s Table also carries local drinks like Medina-made Voudoux Vodka and Wrecking Crew Brew Works.
While supply chain challenges have prompted some restaurants to switch to mass-produced ingredients, the Farmer’s Table hasn’t, and customers savor the results.
“Some people haven’t eaten fresh in a while. They’re like, Wow, that tastes totally different,” Stahl says. “It’s not a big secret. It’s a quality product from a great local family farm.” KP
320 S. Court St., Suite 100, Medina, thefarmerstablemedina.com
____________________
History Maker
The Romanesque 1840s Stone House mansion in Massillon intrigues passersby with its beauty and history that predate the Civil War. When patrons dine at the Social at the Stone House restaurant inside the 4,000-square-foot gem, they can satisfy that curiosity.
1 of 4
Stefanie Manley
2 of 4
3 of 4
4 of 4
“They like to check out the house and look at all the floors in the rooms, which we encourage and love. I want it to be an experience,” says owner Sandy Doll, who previously ran an event center in the space and launched the restaurant in July 2021.
Her frequent global travels influenced her while redesigning the home in a swanky, upscale style that matches its elegant local sandstone exterior, wood-paneled foyer, hand-carved wooden grand staircase, circular gazebo and five fireplaces. She themed each room, including the third-floor Overlook Lounge with great views of Massillon, vaulted ceilings, Prohibition-era liquor cabinets hidden in the bench seating and a long wooden bar. A large patio with a fire pit and cigar lounge is set to open this spring. Doll says dining in the grand environment is a highlight.
“First it’s the house and atmosphere, and then it’s the food and service,” she says. “It’s a whole night out.”
The menu features eclectic global cuisine with elevated large and small plates, such as the tuna tartare avocado stack ($18) that’s served with kettle chips. Chef Jeff Herman dices tuna, marinates it in soy sesame oil and stacks it with avocado and green onions. A Sriracha drizzle adds heat that’s balanced by the avocado.
“It cools it down and makes it a little more refreshing and lighter,” Doll says.
A favorite Doll has been serving at events for years is the prosciutto and arugula flatbread ($14). The base packs a tiny tart punch from an artichoke bruschetta made of marinated artichokes, garlic, olive oil and Parmesan. It’s topped with a prosciutto and peppery arugula salad tossed in olive oil and lemon juice for a dash of zestiness.
“It’s a two for one. It’s a nice, light flatbread,” she says, “then you have the salad on top.”
The cocktails are stunners with artful garnishes such as the refreshing vodka lime gimlet ($12), which is topped with a cucumber ribbon.
While Doll is new to the restaurant business, her experience with charity work and event planning shines, as the environment, dishes and drinks keep piquing interest.
“I’m thrilled when somebody says, I’ve been two or three times,” she says. “That’s what keeps me going — how to be more creative and put different spins on things.” KP
824 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, socialstonehouse.com
____________________
The 330 Flavor Awards includes several categories from best chef to best breakfast. Check out this list of the Top 3 in each category:
Best Restaurant in The 330
1. Sylvester’s North End Grille
2. The Merchant Tavern
3. Luigi’s Restaurant
Best New Restaurant in The 330
1. El Patron Tequileria & Cuisine
2. Vinifera Wine-to-Whiskey
3. Mama’s Hot Dogs
Best Restaurant in Downtown Akron
1. Diamond Grille
2. Luigi’s Restaurant
3. Crave
Best Restaurant in Medina County
1. Santosuossos’ Pizza Pasta Vino
2. Thyme2
3. 111 Bistro
Best Restaurant in Summit County
1. Luigi’s Restaurant
2. Kingfish
3. The Bistro of Green
Best Restaurant in Portage County
1. Ray’s Place
2. Arnie’s West Branch Steak House
3. The River Merchant
Best Restaurant in Stark County
1. Sylvester’s North End Grille
2. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery
3. Bender’s Tavern
Best Chef in The 330
1. Tony Sledge, Kingfish
2. Beau Schmidt, Beau’s Grille
3. John G. Bahas, Waterloo Restaurant and Catering
Best Restaurateur
1. John G. Bahas
2. Ken Stewart
2. John Kolar
3. Beau Schmidt
Best Service Staff
1. Rosewood Grill
2. Kingfish
3. Beau’s Grille
Best Breakfast
1. Farmer Boy Restaurant
2. Fred’s Diner
3. Wally Waffle
Best Chicken and Waffles
1. Beau’s Grille
2. Wally Waffle
3. Blue Door Cafe & Bakery
Best Benedict
1. Rosewood Grill
2. Wally Waffle
3. Beau’s Grille
Best Sandwiches
1. D & M Grille
2. Menches Bros. Restaurant
3. Beau’s Grille
Best Classic Burger
1. D & M Grille
2. Swensons Drive-In
3. Pub Bricco
Best Specialty Burger
1. Menches Bros. Restaurant
2. Swensons Drive-In
3. The Rail
Best Veggie Burger
1. The Merchant Tavern
2. Swensons Drive-In
3. Butcher & Sprout
3. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe
Best Reuben
1. Diamond Deli
2. Beau’s Grille
3. Waterloo Restaurant and Catering
Best Barbecue
1. Big Eu’es BBQ
2. City Barbeque and Catering
3. Winking Lizard Tavern
Best Wings
1. The Merchant Tavern
2. Winking Lizard Tavern
3. Beau’s Grille
Best Fried Chicken
1. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery
2. Waterloo Restaurant and Catering
3. Gionino’s Pizzeria
Best Steakhouse
1. Diamond Grille
2. Rosewood Grill
3. Beau’s Grille
Best Gastropub
1. The Merchant Tavern
2. Table Six Kitchen & Bar
3. Lager and Vine Gastropub & Wine Bar
Best Tacos
1. El Fogon Mexican Grill
2. Bomba Taco & Bar
3. Barrio
Best Mexican Restaurant
1. El Fogon Mexican Grill
2. Tres Potrillos
3. El Patron Tequileria & Cuisine
Best Jojos
1. Euro Gyro
1. Gionino’s Pizzeria
2. Rizzi’s Ristorante & Pizzeria
3. Showcase Meats
3. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery
Best Sauerkraut Balls
1. The Merchant Tavern
2. Waterloo Restaurant and Catering
3. Ken Stewart’s Grille
Best Appetizer Menu
1. Kingfish
2. Beau’s Grille
3. Rosewood Grill
Best Charcuterie
1. Beau’s on the River
1. 750 ml Wine Bar
2. Vinifera Wine-to-Whiskey
3. Butcher & Sprout
Spiciest Food in The 330
1. Sushi Asia Gourmet
2. Cilantro
3. Taste of Bangkok
3. House of Hunan
Best Cocktails
1. Kingfish
2. Brubaker’s Pub
3. Beau’s Grille
Best Happy Hour
1. Kingfish
2. Rosewood Grill
3. Brubaker’s Pub
Best A.M. Adult Drinks
1. Burntwood Tavern
2. Waterloo Restaurant and Catering
3. Caston & Main Brew Yard
Best Margarita
1. El Fogon Mexican Grill
2. El Patron Tequileria & Cuisine
3. El Meson Mexican Restaurant
Best Mules
1. The Merchant Tavern
2. Beau’s Grille
3. Edgar’s Restaurant
Best Restaurant Beer Selection
1. Winking Lizard Tavern
2. The Lockview
3. Ray’s Place
Best Brewery
1. Eighty-Three Brewery
2. Lock 15 Brewing Co.
2. Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
3. Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
3. Fat Head’s Brewery
Best Wine Selection
1. Rosewood Grill
2. Ken Stewart’s Grille
3. Beau’s Grille
Best Winery
1. Red Horse Winery
2. The Winery at Wolf Creek
3. Sarah’s Vineyard
3. Gervasi Vineyard
Best Coffee / Espresso
1. Nervous Dog Coffee Bar
2. Angel Falls Coffee Co.
3. Artisan Coffee
Best Coffee Shop Atmosphere
1. Angel Falls Coffee Co.
2. Nervous Dog Coffee Bar
3. Artisan Coffee
Best Sushi
1. Kasai Japanese Restaurant
2. Sushi Asia Gourmet
3. Sushi Katsu
Best Chinese Takeout
1. Lucky Star Chinese Carryout
2. House of Hunan
3. Sushi Asia Gourmet
Best Thai Cuisine
1. Rice Paper Thai Cuisine
2. Cilantro
3. Thai Lanna & Sushi Bar
Best Indian Food
1. The Saffron Patch
2. Bombay Sitar
3. Jaipur Junction
Best Mediterranean Food
1. Aladdin’s Eatery
2. Papa Gyros
3. Continental Cuisine
Best Ethnic Market
1. DeVitis Italian Market
2. Asia Market
3. Falls Mediterranean
Best Pizza
1. Gionino’s Pizzeria
2. Pavona’s Pizza Joint
3. Foster’s Tavern of Hinckley
Best Italian Restaurant
1. Luigi’s Restaurant
2. Santosoussos’ Pizza Pasta Vino
3. Vacarro’s Trattoria
3. Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine
Best Noodles
1. Sushi Asia Gourmet
2. Rice Paper Thai Cuisine
3. Pad Thai
Best Seafood
1. Kingfish
2. Beau’s Grille
3. Bender’s Tavern
Best Salads
1. Beau’s Grille
2. Waterloo Restaurant and Catering
3. Luigi’s Restaurant
Best Vegetarian / Vegan Food
1. Nepali Kitchen
2. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe
3. Ms. Julie’s Kitchen
Best House-made White French Dressing
1. The Merchant Tavern
2. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery
3. Beau’s Grille
Best House-made Italian Dressing
1. Luigi’s Restaurant
2. Waterloo Restaurant and Catering
3. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery
Best Cheesecake
1. Sweet Mary’s Bakery
2. Niko’s Sandwich Board
3. Papa Gyros Greek Grill
Best Cake
1. The West Side Bakery
2. Sweet Mary’s Bakery
3. Aladdin’s Eatery
3. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery
Best Cupcake
1. Sweet Mary’s Bakery
2. A Cupcake a Day
3. The West Side Bakery
Best Doughnuts
1. Jubilee Donuts
2. North Hill Donuts
3. Mary Ann Donuts
Best Frozen Dessert
1. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt
2. Pav’s Creamery
3. Stricklands Frozen Custard
Best Chocolate
1. Hartville Chocolate Factory
2. Heggy’s Nut Shop
3. Malley’s Chocolates
Best Caterer
1. D & M Grille
2. Beau’s Grille
3. Waterloo Restaurant and Catering
Best Food Truck
1. D & M Grille
2. Barrio
2. Swensons Drive-In
3. The Funky Truckeria
Best View
1. Beau’s on the River
1. Gervasi Vineyard
2. The Jetty at Sheraton Suites
3. Lannings Restaurant
Best Sports Bar
1. Jerzee’s Sports Grille
2. Winking Lizard Tavern
3. Brubaker’s Pub
Best Place to Eat and Watch a Live Performance
1. Jilly’s Music Room
2. Gervasi Vineyard
3. Blu Jazz
Best Place to Eat at the Bar
1. The Merchant Tavern
2. Kingfish
3. Beau’s Grille
Most Romantic Restaurant
1. The Bistro of Green
2. Lanning’s Restaurant
3. D.B.A.
Best Restaurant to Take the Kids
1. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery
2. Waterloo Restaurant and Catering
3. Dewey’s Pizza
Best Casual Dining
1. The Merchant Tavern
2. Rosewood Grill
3. The Lockview
Best Fine Dining
1. Diamond Grille
2. Kingfish
3. The Bistro of Green
Best Festival
1. Summit County Italian-American Festival
2. FreedomFest
3. Rib White & Blue
Akron Life Recent Comments
According to Hudson Players website, this show has been postponed.
Sharon O | “Something Rotten”
dont hide anything, what is the solution's compound? what is it's electrical capacitance in terms o
Tyler Conley | Driving Change
this is bad
John Doe | Driving Change