Akron Life magazine's 330 Flavor Awards

Take a seat at these best new restaurants. Amid the pandemic, they opened to offer authentic Mexican fare, rustic smokehouse platters and eclectic global cuisine. enjoy these unique culinary experiences, and check out over 225 of your picks for best gastropub, jojos, brewery and more.

When Cameron Thomas opened the River Merchant in early 2020, he had already spent years planning how to preserve the spot’s legacy.

Formerly Riverside Wine & Imports, the Kent location has long been beloved by locals looking to shop for wine and get a scenic view of the Cuyahoga River. But now, you can shop, take in the sights and dine, all in one trip.

“The big thinking for me is the lineage of this being a great location for retail,” says Thomas. The River Merchant still maintains a small market with specialty wine and beer. “A lot of people come to not just eat, drink and have a good time, but also to buy beer and wine on their way out or even on separate occasions.”

The menu features formal dishes like shrimp scampi and petite filet while also serving elevated casual fare like chicken pesto flatbreads and fire-roasted feta dip.

“The main inspiration was to bring something a little more mature, a little more refined to Kent,” he says. “We’re looking to use high-quality ingredients utilizing some higher-end elements but also be very approachable.”

The roasted vegetable orzo ($14) embodies that mission. With sauteed veggies like zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, tomato, artichoke and bok choy that get mixed with lemon garlic oil and house-made pesto over orzo and topped with goat cheese, the dish appeals to vegetarians, while also having the option to add shrimp, chicken or steak.

“It has a nice crisp taste with the vegetables and a rich mouthfeel with the cheese,” Thomas says. “It’s perfect to add chicken to. It has a luscious, lingering finish.”

Like Riverside, the River Merchant focuses on drinks, with an extensive menu of whiskey, gin, scotch, cocktails and more. Enjoy a seasonal drink like the gin-based spiced hibiscus honeypot while dining by the restaurant’s large windows or on its wraparound porch and soaking up views of wildlife such as beavers, foxes, wild turkeys and a bald eagle.

“There’s definitely a diverse array, especially in a more urbanized area,” he says.

Also look for railroad tracks, where trains go by at least once per hour, and old canal markings, which inspired the restaurant’s name.

“It just landed on River Merchant, trying to harken back to the mercantile canal railroad lineage,” Thomas says. AS

911 N. Mantua St., Kent, therivermerchantkent.com

Mission Field

At the Battleground, each dish tells the story of Mexico. Owner Rosi Peruyero-Noden is a native of Papantla, Mexico, and has been living in Kent for the past 15 years with her children and husband, Munroe Falls native Kirk Noden. She had been cooking Mexican family recipes at home since she couldn’t find the food she ate growing up. She set out to fill that gap when the spouses opened the Battleground in South Kent in January 2020.

“I wanted to bring traditional Mexican food to Northeast Ohio,” says Peruyero-Noden.

She teamed with award-winning chef Dudley Nieto, whom she worked with at a Chicago restaurant, to create a menu of chef-driven dishes that hail from Mexico and are made using authentic ingredients, including about 19 imported Mexican spices. Much of the food is crafted from scratch, including its chips, salsas and tortillas. For the latter, Nieto’s Mexican grandmother helped him learn a perfected recipe.

Nieto’s travels to Mexico influenced the carnitas ($24), which feature juicy pork marinated in orange juice and served with guacamole, black beans and salsa borracha, a classic thick chile-based salsa made with alcohol.

“He goes to very remote towns, very faraway places and explores the food of that region,” Peruyero-Noden says. “He takes time to talk to local people and learn the way they make it.”

Some dishes are twists, like the molcajetes ($25), the Mexican version of American fajitas that Nieto created, which are now common on menus nationwide. Get grilled skirt steak, shrimp or chicken in a scorching hot lava rock bowl filled with grilled scallions, grilled cactus, tomatillo salsa and Chihuahua cheese that you pile into tortillas.

“It finishes cooking the cheeses,” Peruyero-Noden says. “It’s fun to scrape the cheeses out of the side of a molcajete.”

The Battleground not only shares culture through food but also advocates through Drink Your Values — the only social justice beer project of its kind in the country — in which exclusive beers are brewed by Modern Methods Brewing Co. in Warren. A percentage from every beer sold benefits a different charity, with causes spanning from immigration reform to the revitalization of the working-class South Kent neighborhood.

“We’re very transparent about our values,” says Noden, who leads the project. “People appreciate that and want that authenticity.”

The community response has been strong, with over 30,000 customers its first year. Peruyero-Noden is excited to see locals come to love her Mexican entrees and specials, which they aren’t always familiar with.

“I want to serve those that appreciate a dish that has history and culture,” she says. “Those are the ones that are supporting me in making this place unique.” KP

425 Cherry St., Kent, battlegroundbar.com

Fine Time

Many bits and pieces of Akron’s history went into creating Divine Food Spirits Wine.

Its owner, Renee Kintz, spent 26 years working as a bartender and server at classic spots like Darby’s on Fifty-Nine, Tangier, Moe’s Restaurant, Northside Speakeasy and more. She used her experience to open her dream restaurant in the building that housed the original Rockne’s in Cuyahoga Falls.

“Had it not been this building in particular, I might not have had as much confidence,” she says. “But I believed in it so much that I was willing to risk it all.”

That risk paid off. Divine opened December 2020, adding sophisticated flair to the familiar spot, even drawing in Rockne’s founder Rockne Becker for a meal.

“I wanted to create a little oasis,” Kintz says. “I wanted it to be upscale and semi fine dining, but very casual. I want people to feel welcome.”

The food is made from scratch using mostly local ingredients, with choices like sauerkraut bombs, lobster rolls, grilled portobello sandwiches, elotes and more. Its signature dish, shrimp Divine ($27), features fresh butterfly shrimp that are dusted with breadcrumbs before being broiled in garlic butter and served with a lemon beurre blanc. It comes with a fresh vegetable of the day and house-made focaccia.

“People say they could drink the sauce,” Kintz says.

There’s plenty to imbibe at Divine, including wine, whiskey, cocktails and nightly drink specials. Try the toasted marshmallow smoked bourbon, made with Elijah Craig and house-made toasted marshmallow simple syrup while listening to live music four to five nights a week from local musicians like Mike Lenz, the Conway Brothers and Ben Gage.

The place completes a long-held dream, both for Renee and her late father, Tom Kintz. The pair always wanted to open a wine bar or restaurant together.

“My dad passed away six years ago,” she says. “I just wanted to honor his work ethic and try to do what we always had talked about.”

There are pieces of him all around the refined restaurant, including some framed paintings from his collection. Local hand-blown glass bottles — purple, his favorite color — are displayed on a shelf. And the logo itself is in Tom’s handwriting, comprised of letters taken from a message written in the last birthday card he gave Renee.