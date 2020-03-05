[ by Mike McKenney ]

Toad Hollow Vineyards Healdsburg | California

This winery’s story is a tale of two old friends. Todd “Dr. Toad” Williams and Rodney “Mr. Badger” Strong had each traveled the world, eating and drinking in exotic places most of us can only dream about.

Mr. Badger had been a dancer and choreographer in Paris and on Broadway. In the 1960s, he settled in Sonoma County, California, where he launched his second career as a winemaker, opening the critically acclaimed Rodney Strong Vineyards. Dr. Toad had owned bars and restaurants throughout the country.

One day in 1993, retired Dr. Toad and Mr. Badger were relaxing at a vineyard in California’s Russian River Valley when inspiration struck. They wanted to craft the type of fine wines they enjoyed all over the world at more affordable prices for those who can’t make the journey. And that’s what they did with the opening of Toad Hollow Vineyards in 1994.

Though Dr. Toad and Mr. Badger have both gone on to that big tasting room in the sky, Dr. Toad’s widow, Frankie Williams, continues their tale with Toad Hollow Vineyards. Here are our favorite entries born out of this sweet legacy of friendship.

Unoaked Chardonnay

The success of the first vintage of this chardonnay in 1994 is what got the story started. Unoaked chardonnays were almost unheard of at that time. This 2018 version is blessed by Mother Nature with optimal flavors and firm structure from the vineyard’s most abundant crop since 2013. It boasts flavors of stone fruit, mango and melon that finish with a layered sensation of honeyed lemon.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Made with grapes from Lodi, California, this 2017 winter warmer complements comfort foods. Aromas of blackberry, tobacco and vanilla spice jump from the bottle before the first sip. Then mouth-filling flavors of cedar and fresh herbs last all the way through to the layered finish.

Merlot

Soft, velvety and luscious, this 2016 wine is a nearly perfect iteration of merlot grapes. On the nose, fragrances of berry pie and rose petal are followed by flavors of black cherry and mocha that blanket the palate then finish delicately with bright berry fruit.

Pinot Noir

A deep garnet hue introduces this 2017 wine, and aromas of toasty oak coddle your senses like a soft wool throw during movie night. On the palate, red plum fruit and baking spices jumble together with black cherry, cola and black tea flavors. Lush tannins and a roasted nut and cherry finish make perfect pairings for cheeses or pork dishes.

Eye of the Toad Rose

Dr. Toad and Mr. Badger were way ahead of the American rose craze, making the blush wine for over two decades now. This highly acclaimed 2018 dry rose is crafted from pinot noir grapes. Wine Spectator says it’s one of the 10 California roses we’ve all been waiting for. With a crisp and flavorful style, this rose is packed with mouthwatering flavors of watermelon, pear and strawberry, finishing with a touch of minerality.

Risque and Amplexus

Perfect for Valentine’s Day, Risque is delicately sweet, crisp and fruity — thanks to 100 percent French mauzac grapes. It contains only 6 percent alcohol by volume. Amplexus is made from chardonnay, mauzac and chennin blanc grapes for a dry French Cremant-style sparkling wine.

All Toad Hollow wines can be purchased at any Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Giant Eagle or Buehler’s Fresh Foods store.