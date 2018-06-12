Trail Head by Fat Head's Brewery

While Ohio residents settle into long summer days filled with sunshine and relaxation, there’s no better way to finish the day than with an ice-cold can of local craft beer. It’s a perfect time to welcome back Fat Head’s Brewery’s Trail Head, now available in cans.

First opened in 2009 in North Olmsted by owner and brewmaster Matt Cole, the brewery would later open a production facility in the spring of 2012 to meet the demand from consumers embracing the growing craft beer market. Earlier this year, Fat Head’s opened yet another location, this time in Canton — and the ambitious brewer is opening a new state-of-the-art 75,000-square-foot brewery and restaurant in Middleburg Heights this summer.

One of their current seasonal releases, Trail Head, is a beer that walks the thin line between pale ale and India pale ale. Brewed with whole-flower Simcoe and Citra hops, the beer combines a nice earthy pine presence with the citrus and tropical notes that all hopheads should adore. With its immensely hopped profile yet light body, Trail Head makes for an effective quencher during hot summer days.

To make it even more attractive, the purchase of this beer helps give back to the community. Fat Head’s puts a portion of its sales toward the Cleveland Metroparks Trails Fund. Over the last three years, the brewery has donated over $70,000 to benefit the Cleveland Metroparks system. The brew also took home the silver medal at the 2013 Great American Beer Festival, one of the most prestigious competitions in the beer industry.

Fat Head’s Trail Head is currently available in six-pack cans for $10.99 at select Acme, Fishers Foods and Giant Eagle locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops such as Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, West Point Market, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.

Visit them online at fatheads.com.