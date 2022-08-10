Treat Your Dog at Penguin Ice Cream

Head to the new Penguin Ice Cream in Copley with your whole family — including your dog — for an outing that satisfies everyone’s cravings. At the first storefront of this popular food cart, treat your furry friend to a pup cup ($3), a half scoop of vanilla ice cream with peanut butter sauce and a Milk-Bone. Each cup helps rescues since 25 percent of the proceeds go to One of a Kind Pet Rescue in Akron. And for you, Penguin offers 16 flavors, such as cookie dough ice cream and dairy-free lemon sorbet, that you can enjoy alongside your four-legged family member. 1245 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Copley, penguinscooped.com

