Wake-Up Calls

These 330 breakfast institutions are worth an early rise.

Akron Family Restaurant This 330 breakfast staple takes all-day breakfast a step further — their entire menu is out at all times. House-made meatloaf and mashed potatoes for breakfast? Sure! A bowl of soup with your bacon and eggs? Why not! Like the name says, there is plenty for the whole family to savor. 250 W. Market St., Akron, 330-376-0600, facebook.com/akronfamilyrestaurant

The Blue DoorCafe & Bakery Owner Michael Bruno’s Old World food keeps this cozy spot packed most days.Use the waitlist function on the website to get in line early for an authentic Croque Madame, smoked king salmon and eggs,or other locally sourced selections.1970 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, 330-926-9774, bluedoorcafebakery.com

The Eye Opener Winner of 330 Flavor Awards for best breakfast joint and best a.m. adult drinks, this brightly painted spot features photos of Akron history and a variety of bloody mary options, including a Curry Mary. Expect to wait on weekend mornings, but it’s totally worth it. 1688 W. Market St., Akron, 330-867-1114

Fred’s Diner The exterior of this old-school restaurant is truly unremarkable, but those who venture inside are rewarded with huge portions of fluffy pancakes and country-fried steak served up hot and fast in a no-frills homey atmosphere. Some claim Fred Spencer makes the best bacon in town. What more reason do you need to get there now?930 Home Ave., Akron, 330-535-3733, facebook.com/fredsdinerinakron

Susanna’s Olde Fashioned Dining For scratch-made biscuits smothered in gravy that definitely did not come out of a can, head to Susanna’s Olde Fashioned Dining early. Homestyle specials include buckwheat pancakes with blueberries that guests rave about. 707 S. Main St., North Canton, 330-499-3030

Valley Cafe The former bank-turned-breakfast spot in the Merriman Valley is as snug and bright as grandma’s kitchen. Now with a second location in Wadsworth, the cafe dishes up staples with a touch of Southern flair, like slow-cooked grits and the bayou omelet featuring Gulf shrimp and Cajun spices. 1212 Weathervane Lane, Akron, 330-865-0101; 101 High St., Wadsworth, 330-331-7555; valley-cafe.com