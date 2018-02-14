Warm Freekeh Salad Recipe

×
Photo by Natalie Spencer
You’ve made your New Year’s resolution, and it’s most likely along the lines of losing weight or eating right. But let’s face it: Keeping a resolution is hard, especially when you live in Northeast Ohio. The cold, harsh winters we endure do not pair well with a kale salad. This dish is served warm with protein-filled and fiber-packed freekeh, butternut squash, pomegranate seeds and goat cheese. Freekeh promotes weight loss while pomegranates are full of antioxidants. This meal will not only keep you on track with your resolution, but will satisfy your comfort food needs.
Prep Time | 5 minutes
Cook Time | 25-35 minutes
Total Time | 40 minutes
Serves | 4
Ingredients
- 1 butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes
- 1 cup freekeh
- 1 cup pomegranate seeds
- 2 large shallots, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup mint (more to garnish)
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- sea salt
- pepper
- crumbled goat cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Place cubed squash onto a baking sheet with a Silpat or parchment paper, and roast for 20 to 30 minutes or until soft. Set aside.
- Cook freekeh according to package directions.
- In a medium pan, saute shallots in coconut oil over medium to high heat until softened.
- Add garlic. Cook for two more minutes.
- Add cooked freekeh to the pan and saute for additional two to three minutes.
- In a large bowl, combine freekeh and butternut squash, let cool slightly.
- Add pomegranate seeds and mint. Sprinkle pepper and sea salt to taste.
- Toss ingredients.
- Add crumbled goat cheese and garnish with mint.
