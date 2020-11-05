Wicked Good Wine

Tylar Sutton Tylar Sutton Tylar Sutton Tylar Sutton Tylar Sutton

7 Deadly Zins | Zinfandel

Launched as a rebellion against a winemaker’s strict Catholic upbringing, 7 Deadly Winery in California is known for devilishly seductive sips. Its zinfandel thrills with a full-bodied taste that intertwines flavors of jammy dark fruit with leather, oak and spice aromas. Oh, what a trick it plays on your palate when the berry sweet taste surrenders to a spice-tinged finish.

7 Deadly Red

Those who are chasing sinful enjoyment on Allhallows Eve can find the perfect partner in crime with 7 Deadly Red. The crimson-colored drink lures you in with aromas of cranberry, cherry, leather and smoke. Then it seduces with entrancing flavors of blackberry, smashed plum and a hint of peppery spice that creeps up on your taste buds.

Freakshow | Cabernet

A label with a carnival caricature of the strongest man on earth foreshadows the brawny flavor of Michael David Winery’s medium-bodied cabernet. Captivating red fruits, toasted hazelnut and clove lift notes of Bing cherry, fig, jam and baking spice. This California wine stuns through its powerful fruit-heavy finale.

Freakshow | Petite Petit

When you cross a hefty petite sirah with a petit verdot, you get a full-bodied wine with a taste as big as an elephant — like the label art suggests. This wine stampedes your palate with flavors of rich black fruit and vanilla on the edges. After spending nine months enclosed in a French oak barrel and seven months in a neutral oak barrel, the petite petit demonstrates an impressive balancing act through its showstopping flavor that doesn’t go over the big top.

Witches Brew

While vacation plans to nearby Michigan got slashed for many this year, Witches Brew casts a spell that transports you to its coast where the breeze is crisp and the fruit is juicy. This red potion from Michigan’s Leelanau Wine Cellars enchants with cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and other spices. Those flavors conjure up fall vibes that intensify when the brew is heated and enjoyed hot as hell.

Find these at select Acme Fresh Market, Giant Eagle, Heinen’s, Meijer and Buehler’s Fresh Foods locations.