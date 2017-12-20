Warm Up with Winter Wines

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

A glass of wine in hand makes the holidays jollier. With so many festive bottles, which one do you choose? Whether you’re giving gifts, serving guests or sneaking a glass while wrapping presents, count on sure bets like chardonnay and merlot, or uncork something new. Spread the joy this holiday season with these winter wines. Cheers!

Pine Ridge Chennin Blanc & Viognier

“Completely different and entirely captivating” is how the winery describes this $12.99 mouthwatering well-balanced white blend. They are right on. This wine started out as an experiment, but it yielded the discovery that blending these two grape varietals together delivers a unique tapestry of elegant flavors and aromas. It’s the perfect pour for the start of an evening with savory charcuterie.

Honig Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

From this sustainably farmed, solar-powered Napa Valley winery, we present a staple that is consistent year after year. Recognized by Wine Spectator Magazine, this medium-bodied sauvignon blanc has bright acidity that lends a crisp freshness to the flavors of peach, passion fruit and lemon grass. It is juicy and refreshing, with aromas of jasmine, peach and grapefruit rind.

Wente Riva Ranch Single Vineyard Chardonnay

From California’s “first family” of chardonnay with a 96-point rating from the San Francisco International Wine Competition, you better grab more than one bottle for your guests. Single vineyard wines are the purest expression of the terroir and deliver true varietal characters. Rich and balanced, this classic robust chardonnay has flavors of apple and pear with aromas of tropical and stone fruits.

Markham Napa Valley Merlot

Simple and fancy at the same time, this is a go-to merlot for vino lovers. Layering in vanilla and dark chocolate aromas, the vibrant cherry fruit flavors play against the chewy tannins and long, graceful finish.

DiamAndes Perlita Malbec-Syrah

With 93 points from critic James Suckling, this inexpensive balanced blend is from one of Argentina’s premier wine producers. Known for malbecs in Argentina, DiamAndes blends in syrah to make a very pleasant, wide and rich wine. In the mouth, it develops flavors of ripe fruit and very soft but intense tannins. Velvety, it ends with a beautiful finish. You will either brag about finding this sleeper wine, or you will keep it to yourself.

Cherry Pie Three Vineyards Pinot Noir

Talk about a pedigree. This pinot noir is made by the winemaking team of the Cult Wine Hundred Acre that sells other varietals for more than $500 each. It jumps from the glass with aromas of raspberry, nutmeg, sandalwood and light smokiness, lifted by a floral note. Silky and delicate up front, ripe acidity frames the rich, sweet flavors of red berries and finishes with red cherry and earth.

Sebastiani Sonoma Cabernet Sauvignon

Critically acclaimed by Robert Parker, this wine is truly an amazing value. It offers black currant fruit, some cedar wood, spice box, supple tannins, medium to full body and a dense ruby-purple color. This wine is a mouth-filling example of cabernet sauvignon from Sonoma.

Chateau Camperos Sauterne

One hundred percent semillon, this sweet white is great as an aperitif or with your favorite seasonal dessert. It’s bright gold with a nose of tropical and candied citrus fruit. Creamy and rich, this wine is full of indulgent flavors, with plenty of tangerine, pineapple and peach notes, freshened up by a lovely lemony lift on the finish.

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige and Rose

These sparklers are the perfect choice as an aperitif or to ring in the New Year. Mumm Napa’s signature sparkling wine, Brut Prestige, is a relaxed yet elegant wine that earns bubbly accolades from consumers and critics alike. The rose has an eye-catching pink coral color, robust red fruit flavors and an elegant finish.

These wines can be purchased at Acme Fresh Markets, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, West Point Market, Heinen’s, Regency, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Papa Joe’s, Giant Eagle and other beverage retailers in Greater Akron.