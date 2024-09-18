Brush with History

× 1 of 8 Expand × 2 of 8 Expand × 3 of 8 Expand × 4 of 8 Expand × 5 of 8 Expand × 6 of 8 Expand × 7 of 8 Expand × 8 of 8 Expand Prev Next

When artist Paulette Grubb set out to paint murals for downtown Wadsworth, she knew she wanted to pay homage to the city’s rich history. The Wadsworth resident was inspired by grainy black-and-white photos the town’s bicentennial committee had shown her.

“A lot of people don’t see them,” she says of the photos. “It’s interesting to be able to look down an alley and see glimpses of history.”

Grubb’s seven acrylic paintings were transferred onto alley walls on High Street by the Sub Station in 2019 and 2020. The historic murals depict grocery and shoe repair downtown storefronts; the entrance to the SilverCreek Mine, responsible for bringing booming business to Wadsworth; an electric interurban trolley, which connected Wadsworth, Barberton and Akron; the still-standing First Christian Church where President James Garfield recruited soldiers for the Civil War; the Kreider Hotel, where presidents William McKinley and Warren Harding stayed; and a portrait of a group of elite Wadsworth businessmen and politicians called the Cracker Barrel crowd — who held meetings in a downtown alley. Grubb used her realistic artistic style to bring 19th-century photos to life.

Her murals have received lots of love from visitors looking to learn more about the history of their hometown. “What’s really rewarding to me is to hear the comments and the appreciation,” she says. “It makes my time worthwhile ’cause I enjoy doing it for Wadsworth.”

Along with commemorating historic locations, Grubb’s paintings celebrate Wadsworth community members of the past and present.

“I showed ... J.D. Rockefeller and his wife, Laura,” she says. “I also added my daughter and two grandchildren in the streetcar and a few other people from Wadsworth to get likenesses of some of the historical people that were actually there but also include a little bit of humor in it too.”

Grubb’s murals are part of the Art Mural Project from Main Street Wadsworth, launched in 2018. In 2019, artist Ben Schuh’s mural, titled “Iconic Wadsworth,” was installed on Main Street. It features an image of the city’s former Ohio Match Co., which made iconic blue-tip matches, as well as the historic Ohio Injector Co. and Wadsworth Salt Co.

In 2021, artist Tim Carmany’s 100-plus-foot space-themed mural was splashed across two sides of the alley on Broad Street. It depicts images of shuttles built from parts produced by aeronautics companies headquartered in Wadsworth — and Wadsworth native astronaut Mike Foreman. The piece features a 3D American flag and Edison bulb string lights, which illuminate it at night. In 2022, artist duo Anón’s two murals were added, both capturing moving images. On North Lyman Street, one mural portrays a red cardinal emerging from cardinal flowers. Ohio’s state bird is rendered in mid-flight, showing the awe of first spotting this marvelous animal. On College Street, another mural depicts Cleveland area jazz legend Albert Ayler playing the saxophone. Native flowers flow from his instrument, evoking a visual dance. In 2023, six murals were added on College, High and Main streets. Created by Allison Pence Art, these photo-op friendly winged pieces span from angel and butterfly wings to feathered and floral wings.

The murals create hometown pride. Grubb is happy to do her part for the city that has made her who she is today — and that’s deeply entwined in her daily life, as she’s volunteered for the Bud ‘n Bloom Garden Club, the Shade Tree Commission and the bicentennial committee.

“Wadsworth’s been really good to us. We’ve been here for over 30 years,” she says. “I just wanted to give back to the community.”