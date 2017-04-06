Camping in The 330

Deciding on the perfect summer camp experience can be a challenge. Does the camper in question want a tailored summer of activities they know they love or do they want to try something new? While that question is one for parents and campers, this brief explanation of a few various camps in The 330 might guide the conversation. Whether you’re looking for an option with horseback riding or staged sword fighting, there is a great summer camp out there for your camper.

YMCA

Camp Y-Noah, Akron Rotary Camp

The Akron Area YMCA operates several camps through the area, with day camp options at the local branches also available. YMCA Camp Y-Noah is located in Green and is the outdoor center of the Akron YMCA. Sitting on nearly 250 acres, the camp offers day camp and overnight options for children ages 6 to 17.

Dan Reynolds, the Executive Director of Camping Services for Akron Rotary Camp and YMCA Camp Y-Noah, says there are a variety of camp options even within this one YMCA camp. “There are many specialty camps, such as Literary Camp, VideoQuest and Ranch Camp, to meet the diverse interests of most children.” Camp Y-Noah was founded in 1930 and has offered tons of summer fun ever since.

Akron Area YMCA also manages the Akron Rotary Camp for Children with Special Needs. This option is located on the Portage Lakes and offers traditional day and overnight camping experiences for children and adults with disabilities. The Akron Rotary Club founded this camp in 1924, and it has been operated in collaboration with the YMCA since 1995. “While at camp, campers enjoy traditional camp activities such as crafts, games, swimming, canoeing and campfires,” says Reynolds. Each activity is modified to meet the specific needs of each camper, and the camper to counselor ratio is three to one, providing a personal experience.

With many options available, Reynolds says that the camp experience can be customized to provide variety over the summer. “The great part of the YMCA is being connected to so many different types of programs,” Reynolds says. “A parent can sign up for all summer at one camp or break the summer up for their kids by adding in a week or two of overnight camps or specialty camps.”

To learn more about the YMCA camp offerings, families can attend free informational events. Each event allows parents and potential campers to meet the staff, explore the camp itself and learn more about the activities available.

Visit www.gotcamp.org or call the camp office at 330-896-1964 for more information.

STARK STATE COLLEGE

Kids’ college

Kids can get a head start on college with a summer of educational fun. Kids’ College at Stark State is in its 16th year and offers a variety of knowledge for campers to absorb.

“Kids’ College began in 2001 as a two-week summer enrichment program within our Corporate Services and Continuing Education Division,” says Danette Lund, the Department Chair, Education and Social Sciences at Stark State College. The former director of the division, Russ O’Neill, and his staff created 44 classes for students in grades 1 to 3 and 4 to 7. “Students could attend morning, afternoon, or all day and select classes from multiple options within each time frame.” The program is now four weeks long and is operated by the Education and Social Sciences Department. Over 125 individual classes—280 options for campers—are offered within five categories: S.T.E.M., Academic Enrichment (Language Arts, Social Studies, History), Fine Arts, Physical Movement and Health, and Hobbies and Recreational Activities. “The goal of Kids’ College has remained unchanged: to develop and expand students’ interests, stimulate creativity and provide unique learning opportunities on a college campus,” says Lund.

Though in an educational setting, Kids’ College is designed to be enjoyable for attendees. “Students select classes according to their interests and, often, their academic need,” says Lund. Young scholars are not trapped behind a desk, but instead engage in various exercises. “[The] instructors provide games and activities to ensure that each class keeps students active.” Campers can create journals, learn dances, paint, sculpt, dissect specimen, write poetry, explore cultures, practice magic tricks, investigate polymers, learn to work together as a team and navigate technology.

Variety keeps students interested while still enjoying themselves. “We know that kids want to have fun in the summer, but parents and educators want them to stay engaged in the learning process,” says Lund. “Kids’ College provides both. Within a framework of fun, hands-on activities, students practice academic skills [while] they explore, review and expand their own knowledge.”

Interested campers can learn more by visiting www.starkstate.edu/kidscollege.

MAGICAL THEATRE CO.

K.I.D. Camp, Acting Out(Side)!, Theatre Express Camp

Embrace your child’s flair for the dramatic with a summer of theater. The Magical Theatre Company offers several options for thespian campers ages 7 to 17 over the warm summer months.

K.I.D. Camp was started in 1996 by directors Holly Barkdoll and Dennis O’Connell when they decided to expand the Barberton-based theatre company into the educational sphere. As the camp grew over the years, the venue shifted a few times to accommodate attendees. “[In 2007 the] Barberton Board of Education President, Deanne McQuaide, and Superintendent, Elizabeth Lolli, welcomed Magical Theatre Company to Barberton High School where the camp still flourishes today with 80 campers,” says Dennis O’Connell. This two-week day camp is perfect for musical theatre lovers. Campers spend their days singing, dancing and practicing delivery of their lines. “The acting class utilizes creative dramatics, improvisation and acting to build performance skills while increasing confidence, team-building and problem-solving,” says O’Connell.

Adventurous campers can satisfy their thirst for thrills by enrolling in Acting Out(side)! A one-week overnight camp, this option focuses on one of the most exciting aspects of live theatre: stage fighting. “Acting Out(side)! uses a similar model [to K.I.D. Camp], but without the musical portion,” says O’Connell. Young thespians rotate between acting classes, stage combat and costuming. Learning how to throw and take a punch, pull hair and other classic stage combat moves provides a unique opportunity for kids. “They love stage combat,” says O’Connell. “We teach them how to safely create the illusion of violence on stage.” Older campers showcase their advanced skills by mastering knife, sword and quarterstaff fighting. At the end of camp, a performance shows off their theatrical skills—a favorite of both campers and parents. This camp is held in collaboration with and is located within the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

For campers unsure of committing to a longer experience, Theatre Express Camp has been developed. The three-day overnight camp serves as a test for those who want to try camp without being there all week. This option is also a collaboration with and hosted within Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Learn more about Magical Theatre Company and their camps by visiting www.magicaltheatre.org.

AKRON ZOO

Summer Zoocamps

Generations of Akronites have strolled the Akron Zoo. Now the youngest animal lovers can spend their summer break at that very place by attending Akron ZooCamp. “We offer 23 different ZooCamps for kids starting at 2 years of age, all the way through age 15,” says David Barnhardt, the Director of Marketing and PR at the zoo.

ZooCamps run from early June through August. Campers can attend one-day, three-day or five-day sessions of animal-focused fun. “Children will learn about our animals and their environments, conservation programs and what it’s like to work at the zoo,” says Barnhardt.

In the early childhood camps, ages 2 to 5 have fun through free play, stories, animal encounters and a brief tour of the zoo. These little zoologists also get a snack and a t-shirt. “A caregiver must accompany kids attending the early childhood camps,” says Barnhardt. Attendees can choose from five different topics: Family Ties, Z is for Zookeeper, I Spy, Curious Creatures, or At the Zoo with You.

There are also unique options for children ages 6 to 13 that last all day long for a five-day session. Topics for these camps include Biomimicry, Animal Enrichment and Working at the Zoo.

ZooCamp for ages 5-15 offers a guided tour of the zoo, an up-close experience with animals, a chance to meet zoo staff and a take-home craft. Campers receive a snack, photo and t-shirt to commemorate the experience. Themes for this age group include What’s for Dinner, Zoo Vet, Marvelous Animals and Nature Exploration.

Getting up-close and personal with animals at the zoo is both exciting and impactful for youngsters in attendance. “Whether it is an animal encounter in the classroom or getting nose-to-nose to an animal in their habitat, kids love getting close to animals,” says Barnhardt. A summer near the animals not only educates and engages the children but also fosters a love for the zoo. “It is the connections made with the animals that inspire kids, and our hope is to educate and motivate them to help in our conservation journey.”

Learn more about these wild camp options by visiting www.akronzoo.org/zoo-camp.

