Winter Igloo Experiences in The 330

Blue Heron Brewery

With soft decorative lighting, these cozy, eight-person igloos provide two heaters and either blue lounge seating with a coffee table or a dining table setup. Dig into Southern-fried chicken and sugar pearl waffles topped with whipped cream and Sriracha maple syrup during the two-hour reservation. Through March, Rental fee, minimum spend and reservations apply, 3227 Blue Heron Trace, Medina, blueheronmedina.com

Darby’s on 59

Enjoy the warmth of two heated igloos, which stay around 20 to 30 degrees warmer than the chilly weather outside. Under string lights, six people can dine for two hours on gastropub favorites such as stuffed banana peppers — with sweet Italian sausage, Swiss, provolone, sugo rosa sauce and Parmesan. Plus, Darby’s also offers one enclosed high-top table that seats six to eight — amenities include multiple heaters, as well as a TV. Through January or March, weather-dependent, minimum spend and reservations apply, 2764 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, 330-922-7540, darbyson59.com

Sandy Springs Brewing Co.

Relax at picnic tables and chairs with pillows in these six-person igloos on a string-lit patio during the three-hour rental. Sip raspberry rum punch with Bacardi rum, raspberry mix, cranberry juice and ginger ale.

Through April, weather-dependent, reservations apply, 232 N. Market St., Minerva, 330-522-4024, sandyspringsbrewery.com