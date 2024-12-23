330 Flavor Award: Readers' Choice

Best Restaurant in the 330
1. Dean Martin’s Lanning’s
2. The Bistro of Green
3. Luigi’s Restaurant
Best NEW Restaurant in The 330 (Since January 2023)
1. Valley’s Edge
2. Stirling
3. Circle of 5ths /
Vicious Biscuit
Best Restaurant in Downtown Akron
1. Diamond Grille
2. Luigi’s Restaurant
3. Crave
Best Restaurant in Medina County
1. Thyme²
2. House of Hunan
3. Gandalf’s Pub & Restaurant
Best Restaurant in Summit County
1. The Bistro of Green
2. Luigi’s Restaurant
3. Divine Food Spirits Wine
Best Restaurant in Portage County
1. Bistro on Main
2. The River Merchant Restaurant & Wine Market
3. Ray’s Place
Best Restaurant in Stark County
1. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery
2. Lucca Downtown
3. Bender’s Tavern
Best Chef in The 330
1. Eric Wright, Kingfish
2. Eric Henninger, 35° Brix
3. Beau Schmidt, Beau’s Grille and Beau’s on the River
Best Restaurateur
1. Beau Schmidt, Beau’s Grille, Beau’s on the River and Beau’s Bar & Bistro
2. George Schindler, Hospitality Restaurants
3. Dante Boccuzzi, Dante Boccuzzi Restaurants
Best Service StafF
1. Kingfish
2. Beau’s Grille
3. Divine Food Spirits Wine
Best Brunch
1. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery
2. Wally Waffle
3. Rosewood Grill
Best A.M. Adult Drinks
1. Caston & Main Brew Yard
2. Rosewood Grill
3. Jilly’s Music Room
Best Chicken & Waffles
1. Rosewood Grill
2. Wally Waffle
3. Oak and Embers Tavern / The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery
Best Benedict
1. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery
2. Wally Waffle
3. Rosewood Grill
Best Sandwiches
1. Diamond Deli
2. Beau’s Bar & Bistro
3. D&M Grille
Best Classic Burger
1. Swensons Drive-In
2. Rosewood Grill
3. D&M Grille
Best Specialty Burger
1. Menches Bros.
2. Divine Food Spirits Wine
3. 35° Brix
Best Veggie BurgeR
1. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe
2. Panini’s Bar & Grill
3. Swensons Drive-In
Best Reuben
1. Diamond Deli
2. Beau’s Grille
3. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery / Magic City’s Remarkable Diner
Best Barbecue
1. Mission BBQ
2. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ
3. Big Eu’es BBQ
Best Wings
1. Winking Lizard Tavern
2. Gionino’s Pizzeria
3. White House Chicken
Best Fried Chicken
1. Gionino’s Pizzeria
2. Kingfish / Belgrade Gardens
3. Rizzi’s Ristorante & Pizzeria
Best Steakhouse
1. Diamond Grille
2. Rosewood Grill
3. Alexander Pierce Restaurant
Best Farm-to-Table
1. The Farmer’s Rail
2. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery
3. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery
Best Gastropub
1. Downtown 140
2. Darby’s on Fifty-Nine
3. Lager & Vine Gastropub & Wine Bar / Ido Bar & Grill
Best Tacos
1. El Fogon Mexican Grill
2. La Loma
3. Hermosillo Taco & Tequila Bar
Best Mexican Restaurant
1. El Fogon Mexican Grill
2. Tito’s Mexican Grill
3. El Mesón Mexican Restaurant / Wholly Frijoles Mexican Street Food
Best Jojos
1. Gionino’s Pizzeria
2. Fiesta Pizza and Chicken
3. Mark & Philly’s Pizza / Rizzi’s Ristorante & Pizzeria
Best to-go Food
1. Beau’s Bar & Bistro
2. Lucky Star Restaurant Chinese Carry Out
3. Umami Noodle / Kingfish
Best Drive-in
1. Swensons Drive-In
2. Skyway Drive-In Restaurant
3. Doodle Drive-In
Best Sauerkraut Balls
1. Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine
2. Divine Food Spirits Wine
3. Skyway Drive-In Restaurant
Best Appetizer Menu
1. Beau’s Grille
2. Kingfish
3. Jerzee’s Sports Grille
Best Charcuterie
1. Cashmere Cricket, The Ktichen on Front Street
2. Galaxy Restaurant
3. DBA, Dante Boccuzzi Akron
Spiciest Food in The 330
1. Golden Dragon
2. Saffron Patch in the Valley
3. El Mesón Mexican Restaurant / Rice Paper Thai Cuisine
Best Cocktails
1. Jilly’s Music Room
2. Kingfish
3. 35° Brix
Best Happy Hour
1. Kingfish
2. Jerzee’s Sports Grille
3. Beau’s Grille / Divine Food Spirits Wine
Best Margaritas
1. El Fogon Mexican Grill
2. Tres Potrillos
3. Casa Del Rio
Best Mules
1. Beau’s Grille
2. Kingfish
3. Rosewood Grill
Best Restaurant Beer Selection
1. Winking Lizard Tavern
2. The Basement Sports Bar & Grill / The Lockview
3. Galaxy Restaurant
Best Brewery
1. Eighty-Three Brewery
2. Ignite Brewing Co.
3. Fat Head’s Brewery
Best Winery
1. The Winery at Wolf Creek
2. Gervasi Vineyard
3. Sarah’s Vineyard
Best Coffee
1. Akron Coffee Roasters
2. Yada Yada Coffee
3. Nervous Dog Coffee Bar / Magic City’s Remarkable Diner
Best Coffee Shop Atmosphere
1. Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
2. Yada Yada Coffee
3. Angel Falls Coffee Co./Nervous Dog Coffee Bar
Best Bubble Tea
1. T-Bubbles
2. Maki House
3. Ming’s Bubble Tea / Bubbles & Puffles
Best Sushi
1. Kasai Japanese Restaurant
2. Golden Dragon
3. House of Hunan / Sakura
Best Chinese Takeout
1. Bill Hwang Restaurant
2. Lucky Star Restaurant Chinese Carry Out
3. Golden Dragon
Best Thai Cuisine
1. Rice Paper Thai Cuisine
2. Cilantro Thai & Sushi Restaurant
3. Lemongrass Grill
Best Indian Food
1. Saffron Patch in the Valley
2. Singh Biryani
3. Bombay Sitar
Best Mediterranean Food
1. Continental Cuisine
2. Aladdin’s Eatery
3. The Desert Inn
Best Artisan Food Shop
1. The Farmer’s Rail
2. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe
3. DeVitis Fine Italian Foods
Best Pizza
1. Luigi’s Restaurant
2. Gionino’s Pizzeria
3. Foster’s Tavern of Hinckley
Best Italian Restaurant
1. Luigi’s Restaurant
2. SantoSuossos Pizza Pasta Vino
3. D’Agnese’s at White Pond Akron
Best Noodles
1. Divine Food Spirits Wine
2. Umami Noodle
3. D’Agnese’s at White Pond Akron
Best Seafood
1. Kingfish
2. Beau’s Grille
3. Chowder House Cafe / Valley’s Edge
Best Salads
1. Divine Food Spirits Wine
2. Rockne’s Pub
3. 35° Brix
Best Vegetarian / Vegan food
1. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe
2. Aladdin’s Eatery
3. Square Scullery
Best House-made White French Dressing
1. Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s
2. Beau’s Grille
3. Divine Food Spirits Wine
Best Cheesecake
1. The West Side Bakery
2. Kingfish
3. Sweet Mary’s Bakery
Best Cake
1. Pallotta’s Pastries
2. Tiffany’s Bakery
3. The West Side Bakery
Best Cupcake
1. Pallotta’s Pastries
2. The West Side Bakery
3. Tiffany’s Bakery
Best Doughnuts
1. Jubilee Donuts
2. Peace Love & Little Donuts
3. North Hill Donuts
Best Frozen Dessert
1. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
2. Pav’s Creamery
3. Stricklands Frozen Custard
Best Chocolates
1. Hartville Chocolate Factory
2. Malley’s Chocolates
3. Pallotta’s Pastries
Best Caterer
1. D&M Grille
2. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ
3. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner
Best Food Truck
1. D&M Grille
2. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ
3. Wholly Frijoles Mexican Street Food
Best Dining with a View
1. The Twisted Olive
2. Beau’s on the River
3. Gervasi Vineyard / DBA, Dante Boccuzzi Akron
Best Place to Eat at the Bar
1. Kingfish
2. Jerzee’s Sports Grille
3. 35° Brix / Crave
Best Sports Bar
1. Winking Lizard Tavern
2. Jerzee’s Sports Grille
3. The Basement Sports Bar & Grill
Best Place to Eat & Watch a Live Performance
1. Jilly’s Music Room
2. Blu Jazz
3. The Piazza at Gervasi Vineyard
Most Romantic Restaurant
1. The Bistro of Green
2. Dean Martin’s Lanning’s
3. Ken Stewart’s Grille
Best place to Take the Kids
1. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery
2. Spaghetti Warehouse
3. Totally Baked Pizza / Winking Lizard Tavern
Best Food or Drink Festival
1. Rib White & Blue Festival, Akron
2. Italian American Festival, Akron
3. Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest