330 Flavor Award: Readers' Choice

Best Restaurant in the 330

1. Dean Martin’s Lanning’s

2. The Bistro of Green

3. Luigi’s Restaurant

Best NEW Restaurant in The 330 (Since January 2023)

1. Valley’s Edge

2. Stirling

3. Circle of 5ths /

Vicious Biscuit

Best Restaurant in Downtown Akron

1. Diamond Grille

2. Luigi’s Restaurant

3. Crave

Best Restaurant in Medina County

1. Thyme²

2. House of Hunan

3. Gandalf’s Pub & Restaurant

Best Restaurant in Summit County

1. The Bistro of Green

2. Luigi’s Restaurant

3. Divine Food Spirits Wine

Best Restaurant in Portage County

1. Bistro on Main

2. The River Merchant Restaurant & Wine Market

3. Ray’s Place

Best Restaurant in Stark County

1. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery

2. Lucca Downtown

3. Bender’s Tavern

Best Chef in The 330

1. Eric Wright, Kingfish

2. Eric Henninger, 35° Brix

3. Beau Schmidt, Beau’s Grille and Beau’s on the River

Best Restaurateur

1. Beau Schmidt, Beau’s Grille, Beau’s on the River and Beau’s Bar & Bistro

2. George Schindler, Hospitality Restaurants

3. Dante Boccuzzi, Dante Boccuzzi Restaurants

Best Service StafF

1. Kingfish

2. Beau’s Grille

3. Divine Food Spirits Wine

Best Brunch

1. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery

2. Wally Waffle

3. Rosewood Grill

Best A.M. Adult Drinks

1. Caston & Main Brew Yard

2. Rosewood Grill

3. Jilly’s Music Room

Best Chicken & Waffles

1. Rosewood Grill

2. Wally Waffle

3. Oak and Embers Tavern / The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery

Best Benedict

1. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery

2. Wally Waffle

3. Rosewood Grill

Best Sandwiches

1. Diamond Deli

2. Beau’s Bar & Bistro

3. D&M Grille

Best Classic Burger

1. Swensons Drive-In

2. Rosewood Grill

3. D&M Grille

Best Specialty Burger

1. Menches Bros.

2. Divine Food Spirits Wine

3. 35° Brix

Best Veggie BurgeR

1. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe

2. Panini’s Bar & Grill

3. Swensons Drive-In

Best Reuben

1. Diamond Deli

2. Beau’s Grille

3. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery / Magic City’s Remarkable Diner

Best Barbecue

1. Mission BBQ

2. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ

3. Big Eu’es BBQ

Best Wings

1. Winking Lizard Tavern

2. Gionino’s Pizzeria

3. White House Chicken

Best Fried Chicken

1. Gionino’s Pizzeria

2. Kingfish / Belgrade Gardens

3. Rizzi’s Ristorante & Pizzeria

Best Steakhouse

1. Diamond Grille

2. Rosewood Grill

3. Alexander Pierce Restaurant

Best Farm-to-Table

1. The Farmer’s Rail

2. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery

3. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery

Best Gastropub

1. Downtown 140

2. Darby’s on Fifty-Nine

3. Lager & Vine Gastropub & Wine Bar / Ido Bar & Grill

Best Tacos

1. El Fogon Mexican Grill

2. La Loma

3. Hermosillo Taco & Tequila Bar

Best Mexican Restaurant

1. El Fogon Mexican Grill

2. Tito’s Mexican Grill

3. El Mesón Mexican Restaurant / Wholly Frijoles Mexican Street Food

Best Jojos

1. Gionino’s Pizzeria

2. Fiesta Pizza and Chicken

3. Mark & Philly’s Pizza / Rizzi’s Ristorante & Pizzeria

Best to-go Food

1. Beau’s Bar & Bistro

2. Lucky Star Restaurant Chinese Carry Out

3. Umami Noodle / Kingfish

Best Drive-in

1. Swensons Drive-In

2. Skyway Drive-In Restaurant

3. Doodle Drive-In

Best Sauerkraut Balls

1. Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine

2. Divine Food Spirits Wine

3. Skyway Drive-In Restaurant

Best Appetizer Menu

1. Beau’s Grille

2. Kingfish

3. Jerzee’s Sports Grille

Best Charcuterie

1. Cashmere Cricket, The Ktichen on Front Street

2. Galaxy Restaurant

3. DBA, Dante Boccuzzi Akron

Spiciest Food in The 330

1. Golden Dragon

2. Saffron Patch in the Valley

3. El Mesón Mexican Restaurant / Rice Paper Thai Cuisine

Best Cocktails

1. Jilly’s Music Room

2. Kingfish

3. 35° Brix

Best Happy Hour

1. Kingfish

2. Jerzee’s Sports Grille

3. Beau’s Grille / Divine Food Spirits Wine

Best Margaritas

1. El Fogon Mexican Grill

2. Tres Potrillos

3. Casa Del Rio

Best Mules

1. Beau’s Grille

2. Kingfish

3. Rosewood Grill

Best Restaurant Beer Selection

1. Winking Lizard Tavern

2. The Basement Sports Bar & Grill / The Lockview

3. Galaxy Restaurant

Best Brewery

1. Eighty-Three Brewery

2. Ignite Brewing Co.

3. Fat Head’s Brewery

Best Winery

1. The Winery at Wolf Creek

2. Gervasi Vineyard

3. Sarah’s Vineyard

Best Coffee

1. Akron Coffee Roasters

2. Yada Yada Coffee

3. Nervous Dog Coffee Bar / Magic City’s Remarkable Diner

Best Coffee Shop Atmosphere

1. Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

2. Yada Yada Coffee

3. Angel Falls Coffee Co./Nervous Dog Coffee Bar

Best Bubble Tea

1. T-Bubbles

2. Maki House

3. Ming’s Bubble Tea / Bubbles & Puffles

Best Sushi

1. Kasai Japanese Restaurant

2. Golden Dragon

3. House of Hunan / Sakura

Best Chinese Takeout

1. Bill Hwang Restaurant

2. Lucky Star Restaurant Chinese Carry Out

3. Golden Dragon

Best Thai Cuisine

1. Rice Paper Thai Cuisine

2. Cilantro Thai & Sushi Restaurant

3. Lemongrass Grill

Best Indian Food

1. Saffron Patch in the Valley

2. Singh Biryani

3. Bombay Sitar

Best Mediterranean Food

1. Continental Cuisine

2. Aladdin’s Eatery

3. The Desert Inn

Best Artisan Food Shop

1. The Farmer’s Rail

2. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe

3. DeVitis Fine Italian Foods

Best Pizza

1. Luigi’s Restaurant

2. Gionino’s Pizzeria

3. Foster’s Tavern of Hinckley

Best Italian Restaurant

1. Luigi’s Restaurant

2. SantoSuossos Pizza Pasta Vino

3. D’Agnese’s at White Pond Akron

Best Noodles

1. Divine Food Spirits Wine

2. Umami Noodle

3. D’Agnese’s at White Pond Akron

Best Seafood

1. Kingfish

2. Beau’s Grille

3. Chowder House Cafe / Valley’s Edge

Best Salads

1. Divine Food Spirits Wine

2. Rockne’s Pub

3. 35° Brix

Best Vegetarian / Vegan food

1. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe

2. Aladdin’s Eatery

3. Square Scullery

Best House-made White French Dressing

1. Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s

2. Beau’s Grille

3. Divine Food Spirits Wine

Best Cheesecake

1. The West Side Bakery

2. Kingfish

3. Sweet Mary’s Bakery

Best Cake

1. Pallotta’s Pastries

2. Tiffany’s Bakery

3. The West Side Bakery

Best Cupcake

1. Pallotta’s Pastries

2. The West Side Bakery

3. Tiffany’s Bakery

Best Doughnuts

1. Jubilee Donuts

2. Peace Love & Little Donuts

3. North Hill Donuts

Best Frozen Dessert

1. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

2. Pav’s Creamery

3. Stricklands Frozen Custard

Best Chocolates

1. Hartville Chocolate Factory

2. Malley’s Chocolates

3. Pallotta’s Pastries

Best Caterer

1. D&M Grille

2. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ

3. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner

Best Food Truck

1. D&M Grille

2. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ

3. Wholly Frijoles Mexican Street Food

Best Dining with a View

1. The Twisted Olive

2. Beau’s on the River

3. Gervasi Vineyard / DBA, Dante Boccuzzi Akron

Best Place to Eat at the Bar

1. Kingfish

2. Jerzee’s Sports Grille

3. 35° Brix / Crave

Best Sports Bar

1. Winking Lizard Tavern

2. Jerzee’s Sports Grille

3. The Basement Sports Bar & Grill

Best Place to Eat & Watch a Live Performance

1. Jilly’s Music Room

2. Blu Jazz

3. The Piazza at Gervasi Vineyard

Most Romantic Restaurant

1. The Bistro of Green

2. Dean Martin’s Lanning’s

3. Ken Stewart’s Grille

Best place to Take the Kids

1. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery

2. Spaghetti Warehouse

3. Totally Baked Pizza / Winking Lizard Tavern

Best Food or Drink Festival

1. Rib White & Blue Festival, Akron

2. Italian American Festival, Akron

3. Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest