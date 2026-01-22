Local Ingredients Shine at 63 Corks

Savor a truly local-to-table meal at 63 Corks in Strasburg. About 75 percent of the ingredients used in its recipes are sourced locally — including its beef and honey. “We ensure that our menu reflects the best of what the region has to offer, while supporting sustainable practices and the local economy,” says executive chef and co-owner Nathan Kelly. In its rustic-meets-industrial-chic dining room, try dishes from Kelly, such as the Appalachian trout saltimbocca ($35) — mountain trout wrapped in Benton’s Country Ham, filled with cornbread crawfish stuffing and served with butter pea succotash, bourbon beurre blanc, apple collard green slaw and more. Also order the Appalachian wagyu beef cheeks ($44). Tomato and molasses braised beef cheeks are served with smoked whipped potatoes, sweet and sour root vegetables, parsnips and a red-eye demi-glace. Finish your meal with a customer favorite, the smoked s'mores ($13). At the spot, opened in December 2022, taste the difference provided by fresh ingredients. “63 Corks takes pride in its culinary approach, which combines the flavors of Appalachian Mountain Southern cuisine with a local Ohio twist,” Kelly says. “This fusion of regional influences is evident not only in our dishes but also in the overall ambiance, allowing guests to experience the essence of both traditions.”

9185 State Route 250 NW, Strasburg, 330-878-4050, 63corks.com