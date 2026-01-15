Crave: Elevated Comfort in a Historic Downtown Setting

Located in a former bank — complete with ornate plaster ceilings, hand-blown glass light fixtures and warm colors — Crave provides a menu of elevated favorites. From red chimichurri steak skewers ($17) to airline chicken with Romanesco ($26), find a wide variety of creative dishes by chef, founder and co-owner Aaron Hervey in the contemporary restaurant that first opened in 2001. Start with an Akron-style giardiniera ($18), featuring pickled peppers, olives, garlic herb oil, creamy whipped feta-Boursin spread and focaccia, ciabatta and baguette slices. Then dig into main dishes — including vegan risotto ($23), smoked Gouda mac ‘n’ cheese ($21) with blackened chicken and roasted garlic butter and grilled pork tenderloin ($29), served with goat cheese grits and more. “Crispy apples, silky goat cheese grits, roasted Brussels sprouts tossed with bacon and house-made hot honey all come together well,” Hervey says via email. Pair it with the Crave Tini ($13) — with Grey Goose L’Orange, tang-infused vodka, orange liqueur and fresh-squeezed orange juice — or the Crave Experience ($14), crafted from Herradura, ginger liquor, yuzu sour syrup and fresh lemon balm. Garnished with buzz button flowers, it’s the perfect start to a night out on the town — Crave is located within steps of Lock 3 park and the Akron Civic Theatre. //CG

156 S. Main St., Akron, 330-253-1234, eatdrinkcrave.com