Crisp Sip: Taste Fall with Bent Ladder’s Scarecrow Hard Cider

Discover the aromas of baking spice, ripe apple and an earthy pumpkin undertone with Bent Ladder’s Scarecrow hard cider ($15.99 four-pack). This medium sweet, lightly sparkling cider is handcrafted from a blend of Cortland, McIntosh, Jonathan and other traditional Midwest apples. Balanced and smooth, the spice and acidity pair perfectly with heartier meals like burgers and roasted chicken. “The flavor inspiration comes from an old family recipe for pumpkin bread that the cidermaker had every year growing up,” says owner and cidermaker Matt Vodraska. Available for a limited time starting in late September, Scarecrow, gluten-free and vegan, is Bent Ladder’s way of capturing what it means to drink in the season.

At Rittman Orchards, 13550 Mount Eaton Road N, Doylestown, 330-485-1089, bentladder.com