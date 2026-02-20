Gastropub Dining with Gourmet Flair at Darby’s on 59

Pub fare reaches the next level at Darby’s on 59. Simple sliders, for example, find new life as mini elevated sandwiches, with variations like filet mignon ($8), salmon ($7), barbecue pulled pork ($5.50), scallop ($9) or Buffalo chicken ($6.50). A cozy, rustic gastropub located inside a former house, Darby’s uses ultra-fresh ingredients and creative presentations.

“At Darby’s, we pride ourselves in having the best, locally grown ingredients from surrounding farms and businesses in an effort to bolster the community we care so much about,” says Lyndsey Marie, manager and social media content creator, via email. “With no freezer or microwave, we make everything in-house daily, from every dressing to the ever-changing desserts.”

Opened in 2015, Darby’s spotlights an eclectic menu that partially changes seasonally. Chef Eric Higgins prepares favorites such as the tempura-fried green beans ($12) — hand-battered with light, flaky tempura, they’re then deep-fried and drizzled with sweet soy glaze. Dip them in Sriracha ranch. Then, bite into the chicken ($16), spicy pork ($15.50), filet mignon ($17) or mahi-mahi ($16.50) tacos. “The intimacy of the establishment and quality of food is unmatched,” says Marie. “It feels like the best-kept secret.”

2764 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, 330-922-7540, darbyson59.com