Darling Treats: Rosenberg’s Candies in Ravenna

Gift your sweetie milk chocolate-drizzled caramel popcorn, rainbow milk chocolate nonpareils or nut brittle this Valentine’s Day from the relocated and renamed Rosenberg’s Candies. Originally opened as Popped! in Kent in 2012, Rosenberg’s moved to a historic building in Ravenna and still offers its signature candies, chocolates and popcorn. The team uses Ohio-grown, non-GMO popcorn, butter from Hartzler Family Dairy in Wooster, locally roasted nuts and honey from its backyard. Look out for cordial cherries, fudge, creams and candy-making classes in the future. In the meantime, treat your sweetheart to toffee, marshmallows, truffles and kettle corn.

232 W. Main St., Ravenna, 330-678-1893, shoppopped.com