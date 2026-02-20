Diamond Grille Offers Legendary Steaks in a Classic Setting

Celebrating over 90 years, the Diamond Grille is an Akron institution drawing locals and celebrities — including Hall & Oates and Tiger Woods — alike. Its French streetscape wallpaper, ruched emerald curtains, neon sign, phone booth and Sputnik chandeliers make the 1935 restaurant a true frozen-in-time jewel. The focus is simply sophisticated steaks, seafood and chops prepared with classic techniques by chef Johnnie Smith and his team. Its steaks are USDA prime, hand-trimmed and seasoned with salt and pepper — with a slight char from the broiler. The 22-ounce bone-in marbled rib-eye ($72) delivers a hearty bite, while the 9- to 12-ounce filet mignon ($63-$76) melts in your mouth like butter. Sides include a tossed salad ($9) with crumbled Danish blue cheese and house-made garlicky vinaigrette and oysters Rockefeller ($22) with Blue Point oysters, spinach and bubbling mozzarella. With over nine decades of support, this Akron cornerstone is here to stay.

77 W. Market St., Akron, 330-253-0041, diamondgrille.com