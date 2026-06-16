DORA Drinks: Unique On-The-Go Cocktails in Akron, Cuyahoga Falls and Kent

Akron

When on the go in Akron’s downtown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, get a pick-me-up caffeinated cocktail at the Daily Pressed. Grab a $13 espresso martini from the European-style coffee shop and lounge.

Sip Here: Lock 3, downtownakron.com/explore/downtown-akron-dora

Cuyahoga Falls

In the mood for a drink — and dessert — in Cuyahoga Falls’ DORA? Try Pav’s Creamery’s cherry pie adult shake ($12.50) featuring vanilla custard blended with cherries, vodka, RumChata, graham crackers, whipped cream and a cherry.

Sip Here: Paddle Park, downtowncf.com/dora

Kent

The new online trend of soft-serve margaritas — featuring dairy-free ice cream mixed with tequila — has made its way to Kent’s DORA. Stop into Santo Matador Street Tacos to try its 16-ounce soft-serve margaritas ($13.99), which come in six flavors — including lime and pineapple. Twist flavors together for a sorbet-like treat. From June 20 to Sept. 12, you can also participate in the Kent DORA Path for this summer by visiting 23 spots on a passport.

Sip Here: Hometown Bank Plaza, mainstreetkent.org/eat-drink-shop/d-o-r-a